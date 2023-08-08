'I’m ready to conquer the world': Indigenous man cycles from New Brunswick to B.C. to advocate for mental health
Nanaimo-born Chris Aubichon is about to return to his home city for the first time in two decades after cycling 5,500 kilometres across the country in hopes of improving his health and education.
The 44-year-old began peddling from Moncton, New Brunswick on May 11 after learning B.C.’s government was expanding its Provincial Tuition Waiver Program to all former youth in care, regardless of their age. He’s set to arrive in Nanaimo exactly three months later, on Aug. 11.
Speaking to CTV News from a campground in North Vancouver on Tuesday, Aubichon explained that the bike ride seemed “totally attainable” after everything he’s been through.
“As crazy as it sounds, it didn’t sound insurmountable,” said Aubichon, who is Indigenous and described himself as “a direct result of the residential school system.”
“I was in foster homes from age six to 18. I was on welfare, in the streets, an addict, incarcerated—like, riding a bike across the country seemed completely reasonable.”
In his early 20s, Aubichon was diagnosed with chemically-induced anxiety disorder, which he says stemmed from a decade of drug abuse and prevents him from taking medication to treat other mental illnesses he struggles with—bipolar II and depression.
While he’s worked hard to recover from substance-use disorder and avoid recidivism, Aubichon says he’s always felt defeated by his mental health.
Earlier this year, his older sister travelled from Nanaimo to visit him in Moncton and told him about B.C.’s plan to expand eligibility for the PTWP, which he says inspired him to make some drastic changes.
“It’s no secret that exercise helps mental health, but when you’re struggling with depression, specifically, knowing that it helps doesn’t get you off the couch. You need to find purpose that makes the darkness of the world worth living, and I found that,” said Aubichon.
He left Moncton by bike without telling a single soul, only reaching out to his sister after a week on the road.
“She said ‘I’ll support you, but you need to take accountability for your part in this and you need to share what you’re doing,’” recalled Aubichon.
His sister set up a GoFundMe to financially support his journey, which raised nearly $14,000 over the course of three months.
In return, Aubichon promised to share the highs and lows of his experience through Instagram and on a blog titled “Pedaling Through Adversity.”
When he reaches Nanaimo later this week, he plans to start a cycling group by the same name in hopes of supporting others who are facing hardships.
Aubichon says he’s a completely different man than when he started his journey back in May, and while he was originally motivated by educational opportunities, his goals have since evolved.
“I’ve learned that my voice carries weight,” explained Aubichon. “I want to advocate for other wards of the court—whether they’re youth in care, transitioning to another living program or whether they’re 44 years old and wanting something better.”
On top of leading a cycling support group in Nanaimo, he’s planning to write more about his journey and start a podcast that will feature the stories of former youth in care.
First, he needs to finish the final leg of his ride, which will end at 5 p.m. in Nanaimo’s Bowen Park with a big burger cookout.
“I’ve been living off dehydrated meals. If I see astronaut food ever again, I’m just going to chuck it,” joked Aubichon, who’s lost more than 50 of the 320 pounds he started this journey weighing.
Aubichon says the celebration will include a healing prayer and song by a local Indigenous dance group and elder, and some of his supporters are planning to cycle in from across Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.
“It’s an opportunity for me to just look at everyone and thank them for inspiring me and supporting me through this journey,” Aubichon said.
He’s received a lot of help from strangers along the way. At one point in Ontario, Aubichon says his bike’s back tire completely blew out, forcing him to hitchhike to Thunder Bay. The man who picked him up had recently lost his wife, and the pair spent their 30-minute drive together speaking candidly about their respective hurt and losses.
“That was the first time in my adult life that I’ve hugged a man. It was eye opening to me that we could be strong men but we could also be emotional,” said Aubichon.
About a month later, when that same man learned that Aubichon’s bike had been stolen from outside a Tim Horton’s in Winnipeg, he reached out and told Aubichon he would buy him a new ride.
Within five days of the theft, Aubichon says he’d received enough donations to get a new bike, camping supplies and clothes.
“It really showed the generosity and kindness of people who invested in me because they see me investing in myself,” said Aubichon. “When there were dark, dark moments and I wanted to quit, it was understanding that hundreds of people have invested in me that got me through.”
He says after spending eight to 10 hours a day on his bike, alone with his thoughts, the fogginess of depression has lifted.
“I’ve found lightness and hope. I’m ready to conquer the world, I’m ready now,” said Aubichon.
