'I love this place': Singer Sam Smith shouts out Vancouver, local restaurant

British singer Sam Smith was in town Tuesday for the Vancouver stop of their “Gloria” tour and took a moment to gush about the city on stage.

“I promise I don’t say this all the time. But I can’t tell you how much I love this place,” they said to the crowd at Rogers Arena. “I love this city so much.”

The Grammy, Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning artist also enjoyed Vancouver’s food scene during their visit, stopping at the noodle restaurant Fat Mao in Chinatown.

Smith gave the eatery a shout out on Instagram, writing “Fat Mao is the one. I love Vancouver.”

The star is no stranger to Vancouver’s internationally-renowned Asian cuisine. They were previously spotted at Dinesty Dumpling House in 2018, the last time Smith performed in the city.

During Tuesday’s concert, Smith donned a custom Vancouver Canucks Pride jersey for a few songs, before tossing it to a lucky fan.

For the North American leg of the tour, Smith has been joined by Toronto singer Jessica Reyez.