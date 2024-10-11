'It's beautiful': B.C. man invites strangers into his home for Thanksgiving dinner

James Taylor never expected to be walking home with a bag full of groceries he didn’t buy.

“Six months ago, I was in a really bad place,” James says.

He experienced multiple losses in his family and was set to spend Thanksgiving alone.

“I know that it’s important to have people around,” James says. “And to feel loved and share good food.”

So he posted an invitation on a community Facebook page, offering to cook Thanksgiving dinner for four strangers who might be feeling the same way.

“Please don’t be alone,” James says. “Reach out.”

One of the people who accepted James’ invitation is Nicole Borthwick.

“I was relived that someone would reach out,” Nicole says.

She’s temporarily away from her family and couldn’t feel more grateful to not be alone on Thanksgiving.

“It’s very heartfelt, very emotional,” she says.

And James’ post is proving to be very popular. More than 300 people responded, and he’s preparing to make dinner for more than a dozen of them.

“If I could fit everyone in my house I would. But I have such a small house,” James says. “I’m having three sittings, so I’m happy with that.”

To appreciate why James is so joyful about stocking his fridge and juggling so many small appliances in such a compact space, you need to know he’s been struck by lighting twice.

“I died and came back to life,” James says. “I know how precious that is, how lucky I am to have this second chance.”

And James is using his second chance at life to work as an Indigenous educator in schools, and practice sharing kindness daily.

“It is so important to share love,” he says.

Others seem to agree. People are offering James food even if they’re not attending the dinner. This morning, one stranger dropped off two pumpkin pies, and another just gave James a bag full of vegetables.

“I’m humbled,” James says.

And fittingly, James is also full of thanks.

“I have 12 to 15 new friends coming over,” James smiles. “It‘s beautiful.”