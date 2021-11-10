'I couldn't take it anymore': Former long-time paramedic shares his struggles with PTSD

Vancouver -

After working 20 years as a paramedic in Metro Vancouver, Jeff Smith decided to leave his profession in 2019.

“I was diagnosed with PTSD in 2009, after dealing with some horrific calls,” said Smith.

“I struggled with alcohol and a drug addiction. I spoke with counsellors and psychologists, retelling my story over and over again and finding it traumatizing each time."

Symptoms for post-traumatic stress disorder vary for everyone – for Smith, he experienced flashbacks, nightmares and sleepless nights, often staying awake for days. Those relentless symptoms, lead him to his darkest hour.

“I decided I couldn’t take it anymore. So one night, after dropping my son off at the gym, I parked my car underneath the Lions Gate Bridge, and I walked onto the bridge and over the railing,” he said.

“I remember standing there and feeling at peace for the first time. I was finally in control of my life. I was no longer going to be haunted by the nightmares and flashbacks and I was finally going to get some rest."

Over the years, Smith had dealt with countless patients who were suicidal. He told CTV News, in that moment, he finally understood what they were going through.

“Fortunately that evening, my plan was interrupted by the Vancouver Police Department and I was taken to St. Paul’s Hospital, to get the help that I needed,” Smith said.

While recovering at St. Paul’s, Smith was introduced to registered clinical councillor Steve King, and they tried a different approach to dealing with his trauma.

Using a combination of cognitive behavioural therapy, accelerated information processing, EFT and acupressure, Smith said those combined techniques can be used to process the impacts of shock and trauma.

“After my first session, I was sleeping through the night. The nightmares and flashbacks were gone,” Smith said.

According to Smith, the techniques can be done anywhere and do not require immediate therapists’ intervention. They can even be done after a very difficult call.

“I didn’t have to leave the comfort of my home, and most importantly, I didn’t have to retell my story of years’ worth of trauma,” said Smith.

Smith is now trying to help as many first responders as possible. He recently launched a non-profit called “The Detachment Technique.” He hopes to launch a new website and app for first responders, so they can use these services free of charge in the comfort of their own home.

After experiencing a series of devastating calls, Smith said the average time for first responders to get back to work is around six to eight months. With these techniques, paramedics could notice improvements within 10 hours.

“I’m not saying this technique is the only technique that’s available out there, but I think we need to explore alternative options for treating PTSD,” said Smith.

Smith recently shared his story on Facebook. Within 72 hours, he raised more than $12,000, with all proceeds helping to launch the app and website for “The Detachment Technique.”

PARAMEDICS OFTEN SUFFER ALONE

Smith was inspired to help more first responders after recently losing a former colleague to suicide.

“I had no idea about his struggles. I think sadly a lot of people are suffering alone because of cultural barriers and stigmas,” said Smith.

According to the Ambulance Paramedics and Emergency Dispatchers of B.C., mental health is now the number one injury on the job, and the pandemic has challenged these workers to their core.

“You start adding on these abnormalities like the heat wave, or the increasing opioid issue, the fires that hit this summer, all those things already on a tasked workforce has a big impact,” said Robert William Parkinson, health and wellness director for Ambulance Paramedics and Emergency Dispatchers of B.C.

Parkinson said organizations need to change the way they function, to offer more support for paramedics.

“We shove these things down and put them away and try not to deal with them and that’s the way we cope. When we break, there is a lot of complexity to that for therapists and programs,” said Parkinson.

“We’re still fighting that culture and stigma. We’ve come a long way. But we’ve got a long way to go before we can openly talk about it and have the appropriate resources, to keep our mental health intact throughout our career."