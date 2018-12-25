

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - About 12,000 people in British Columbia were still without power on Christmas Day following Thursday's wind storm.

A statement from B.C. Hydro says most of those without power are on Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Winds as high as 100 kilometres per hour ripped over southern B.C., toppling trees and snapping power lines, knocking out power to more than 600,000 customers.

The statement says Thursday's windstorm was the worst that BC Hydro has seen in 20 years and more than 800 field workers are working around the clock to repair the extensive damage.

Crews from as far away as Atlantic Canada and Alberta have been brought in to lend a helping hand.

There are hundreds of outages and crews have to attend each individually to make repairs, including restringing hundreds of spans of lines, and replacing power poles and transformers.

