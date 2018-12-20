One person was killed by a falling tree Thursday during a powerful windstorm that battered parts of British Columbia, causing more than 265,000 power outages and forcing dozens of ferry cancellations.

Gusting winds of up to 100 km/h sent trees crashing down onto highways, homes and power lines across the South Coast and Vancouver Island, resulting in the death of one unidentified victim in Duncan.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed it's investigating the tragedy, but couldn't release any further details.

Emergency Health Services told CTV News paramedics responded to at least a dozen wind-related calls across the province by the early afternoon.

One woman was left with undetermined injuries after a tree slammed down onto a blue Mazda on Highway 1 in Langley. The impact left the car's roof caved in and windshield shattered.

Further west in Surrey, another tree was knocked down onto a man who was working near a school, leaving him in serious condition.

A helicopter had to be called over to the popular White Rock pier after a large section of the platform collapsed into the crashing waves, leaving a man trapped on the far end. He was eventually airlifted to safety.

The windstorm also wreaked havoc on thousands of people's commutes and travel plans. Trees and branches fell onto some major traffic arteries, including the Stanley Park Causeway.

Officials eventually closed Stanley Park due to the hazards.

By the mid-afternoon, howling winds had forced BC Ferries to cancel more than 80 sailings on 13 routes, including numerous departures from Tsawwassen, Victoria, Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay. Spokesperson Deborah Marshall said it's been seven or eight years since a storm caused such a widespread service disruption.

"Obviously the timing is not great right before people are getting ready to go on their holidays for the season," Marshall said.

Passengers Gillian and William Lewis told CTV News they were hoping to catch a 9 a.m. ferry for Victoria, where they spend a week every Christmas, only to be told they could be waiting up to eight hours to board.

"They said five o'clock for sure, but how can they be sure?" Gillian said. "We decided we'll just sit all day."

A man has been rescued after the White Rock pier split during the storm pummeling the South Coast. Watch more of our storm coverage here: #bcstorm https://t.co/QW41XTcNaX pic.twitter.com/SVtPK440IT — CTV Vancouver (@CTVVancouver) December 20, 2018

Dozens of flights out of Vancouver International Airport were either delayed or cancelled as well. At one point, air traffic controllers told CTV News they could feel the tower swaying in the wind.

Meanwhile, BC Hydro crews were overwhelmed trying to keep up with a steadily growing number of outages, including about 150,000 customers in the Lower Mainland and another 115,000 on Vancouver Island.

Crews put up caution tape near Blenheim Street and 41st Avenue on Vancouver's west side while repairing a downed power line, which left a cloud of smoke coming off a smouldering tree near a bus shelter. Schools in the area were also let out due to the outages.

In East Vancouver, firefighters were called to help secure scaffolding that had become dislodged and was threatening to come crashing down onto 8th Avenue.

VFRS’ Technical Rescue Team has secured scaffolding that dislodged in the wind & was leaning dangerously over E8th Ave. This team are incredible problem solvers & trained to safely access the most precarious situations. #vanspecialops #vfrs #cantf1 pic.twitter.com/CRMQKk51ab — Vancouver Fire (@VanFireRescue) December 20, 2018

Environment Canada expected the worst of the storm would have passed through Metro Vancouver and Fraser by Thursday night, according to a weather warning.

Additional snowfall warnings were also issued for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton, with both stretches expected to see dozens of centimetres of snow by Friday morning.

"Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating conditions," Environment Canada said in an alert.

To receive Environment Canada weather warnings and alerts straight to your phone, download CTV Vancouver's free Weather Watch app. Click here for more information, including how to download.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber, Michele Burnoro, David Molko and Sheila Scott

Here's just one snapshot of the #BCstorm damage across Metro Vancouver. Glad the driver made it out okay. Team coverage with @ctv_michele @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/XWamiEE8Yp — David Molko (@molkoreports) December 20, 2018

Stay off the highway if you can. Tree fell on this car, causing it to lose control in Langley. EB traffic very backed up #wind ⁦@CTVVancouver⁩ pic.twitter.com/kl9fqkEuJj — Michele Brunoro (@ctv_michele) December 20, 2018