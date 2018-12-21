

There were still more than 150,000 power outages the morning after a wicked windstorm wreaked havoc on southwest B.C., and BC Hydro warned some people could be waiting days for service.

Cleanup and repair crews were hard at work across the region Friday morning taking care of the messes left by the powerful storm, which downed trees onto highways, homes and power lines.

About 88,000 hydro customers on Vancouver Island and 64,000 in the Lower Mainland remained without electricity by mid-morning, resulting in about a dozen school closures in Abbotsford and Surrey.

That’s roughly half as many as were affected at the height of Thursday's windstorm, which BC Hydro described as one of the most severe weather systems its crews have dealt with in years.

The utility provider said the extent of the damage to electrical infrastructure was extensive, and it could take days for some people to get service back.

"All available crews and resources will be working around the clock until the damage is repaired," the Crown corporation said in an outage update Friday. "We appreciate your patience and will continue to provide updates as available."

Repairs to White Rock pier expected to last months

In White Rock, the popular promenade remained completely closed off Friday for public safety.

The windstorm sent trees and branches crashing onto the street and split the iconic White Rock pier in two, trapping a man on the far end as pieces of the platform collapsed into the crashing waves.

Fortunately, he was plucked off the pier by helicopter and carried to safety.

"I'm good – cold and wet," he told reporters back on solid ground.

On Friday, Mayor Darryl Walker described the intense storm as a once-in-a-lifetime weather event.

Boats washed up on shore in White Rock following yesterday’s wind storm which led to the collapse of part of the pier. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/aC9ELwQemN — Maria Weisgarber (@ctv_mariaw) December 21, 2018

"I've lived here 50 years, I've never seen a storm like this. I've never seen devastation like this," Walker said while urging people to steer clear of the promenade and pier until they're reopened.

"It's not safe to be there, folks. I know people want to have a look around their community, but please respect the lines that are up, the barricades that are up."

Officials estimate about a section of the pier about 30 metres long collapsed, and that it could take months before it's fixed.

Damage being assessed at homes, properties

Meanwhile, crews were working to assess the damage at homes and properties where trees came crashing down amid gusting winds of up to 100 km/h.

That included a house at 15th Avenue and Yukon Street in Vancouver, where a large tree snapped and fell down onto the roof. Elsewhere, toppling trees and falling branches damaged parked cars, fences and farms.

It's a day of cleaning up across the South Coast in the wake of Thursday's deadly storm. You can read our ongoing coverage here: https://t.co/kYxY78G0kI pic.twitter.com/76kDb50Z4D — CTV Vancouver (@CTVVancouver) December 21, 2018

There's no estimate yet of how much the destruction across the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island will cost.

BC Ferries service had returned to normal by Thursday night following more than 80 cancelled sailings on at least 13 routes, but big lineups are expected on Friday as delayed travellers try to finally get their holiday plans underway.

The company recommends passengers check the BC Ferries website before heading out to the terminal.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott and David Molko

Rare moment when I am able to stand in the middle of 12th in #Vancouver during rush hour.Street is shutdown due to damage from yesterday’s storm. #bc #windstorm pic.twitter.com/C4G7xau39E — Melanie Nagy (@MelanieNagyCTV) December 21, 2018