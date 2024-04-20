Husband pleads guilty to wife's 2022 murder in Abbotsford: IHIT

A man accused of killing his wife at a home in Abbotsford nearly two years ago has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, authorities announced Saturday.

On July 28, 2022, police were called to a home in the 2900 block of Eastview Street for an assault in progress.

Officers found 45-year-old Kamaljit Kaur Sandhu suffering from life-threatening injuries. She died at the scene.

The woman’s husband, 48-year-old Inderjit Singh Sandhu, was arrested at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team then took over the case, and the husband was charged with first-degree murder.

At the time, IHIT said the couple had two children, then aged 16 and 21, who went to live with extended family.

On Friday, police said, Sandhu appeared in B.C. Supreme Court in Abbotsford and entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder.

IHIT said a date has not yet been set for his sentencing, and that investigators will not be releasing any more information while the matter is before the courts.