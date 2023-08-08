Hundreds of properties on evacuation alert due to wildfire southwest of Prince George, B.C.

The Cariboo Regional District has issued a new evacuation alert southwest of Prince George, B.C., in response to a wildfire burning in the region.

The alert covers 326 parcels of land in the Titetown and Batnuni Lake area.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions,” wrote the district in a bulletin.

The wildfire was discovered last month and is currently more than 720 hecatres.

It's considered to be out of control, as it continues to spread and is not responding to suppression efforts.

BC Wildfire Service believes it was sparked by lightning.

Those impacted by the alert are being warned to have a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside of the area, should the alert turn into an evacuation order.

Residents are being advised to keep essential items readily available for a quick departure.

That includes medications, eyeglasses, important documents, immediate care needs for dependents and keepsakes.

Those under alert should have a plan to move pets and livestock to a safe area.

They’re also encouraged to organize accommodation options for family members, if possible.

A reception centre will be made available if required.

During an evacuation alert, officials say you should not turn off your natural gas, but instead visit FortisBC for your next steps.

Those under an alert or order are encouraged to self-register for Emergency Support Services. Self-registration will reduce wait times for evacuees and assist in the referral process.