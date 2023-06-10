Hundreds displaced after fire breaks out in Maple Ridge
More than 200 people have been displaced after a large fire in Maple Ridge Friday night.
The blaze broke out at a construction site for a new condo building near the intersection of Brown Avenue and Edge Street just before midnight, Chief Michael Van Dop of Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue said.
The flames then spread to neighbouring houses and a condo building behind the construction site. Some units were destroyed, while others have severe smoke and water damage.
The fire is under control, and there are currently no reported injuries, according to Maple Ridge Fire.
Those displaced by the fire are asked to go to the reception centre at the Greg Moore Youth Centre at 11925 Haney Pl. to register with Emergency Social Services, the city said in a news release Saturday.
Residents living in buildings near the fire are advised to keep windows and doors closed, and those who suffer from respiratory issues are encouraged to find alternative accommodation until the smoke is cleared.
