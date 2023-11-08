Hundreds attend vigil to mourn Israelis killed by Hamas

Jewish organizations hosted a vigil in Downtown Vancouver Tuesday evening to mourn the 1,400 people killed in Israel by Hamas. Demonstrators also called for the peaceful return of more than 200 Israeli hostages.

The latest conflict began when Hamas militants murdered 1,400 people – mostly civilians – in a surprise attack on Oct. 7. The governments of Canada and many other nations consider Hamas a terrorist group.

The steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery were filled with candles to represent each person killed that day. A moment of silence was also held.

“We’re here to remember those who were murdered in their homes: Women, children, babies,” said Bar Laniado, who attended the vigil with her family. “And also for those who were taken hostage and are still in Gaza today.”

Some attendees said Tuesday’s gathering provided them with a moment of healing.

“It’s really comforting,” said Adam Korbin. “I’m here with five of my non-Jewish friends because they called me up and they asked me what they could do, and I said, ‘Come here tonight with me,’ and so I feel really blessed.’”

Tuesday marked thirty days since the attack occurred.

Since then, Israel has responded with heavy force in Gaza, vowing to destroy Hamas. The number of Palestinians killed in the war passed 10,300, including more than 4,200 children, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said Tuesday.

In the occupied West Bank, more than 160 Palestinians have been killed in the violence and Israeli raids. https://www.ctvnews.ca/world/live-updates-israel-says-troops-push-deeper-into-gaza-city-as-palestinians-flee-to-the-south-1.6634004

On Saturday, demonstrations were held in Vancouver and across the globe, calling for a ceasefire.