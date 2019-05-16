

The long-shuttered movie theatre on Granville Street is being transformed into a "social playground" with arcade games, virtual reality, bars, restaurants and a rooftop patio.

Cineplex has announced it's bringing its chain of Rec Room complexes to 855 Granville, promising to fill the 45,000-square-foot space with everything from bowling to live performances.

“We could not be more excited to bring The Rec Room to Vancouver’s lively Granville Entertainment District and introduce residents, visitors and tourists to a unique new social playground where they can eat, drink and play,” Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob said in a statement.

Some of the offerings include Three10, a restaurant described as "upscale casual," and a snack area called The Shed that serves up poutine, mini donuts and other munchies.

Cineplex said the space will also feature "several bars throughout the space where sports fans and cocktail lovers alike can grab a drink" and watch games.

While there won't be any movie screens, the Rec Room promises more than 100 arcade games, air hockey, pool, virtual reality experiences and karaoke.

Rec Rooms have already been opened in cities across Canada, and another is expected to launch in Burnaby's Brentwood Mall next year. They are generally all-ages spaces until late at night.

Construction on the Granville Street location is scheduled to begin next year, with a targeted opening in late 2021.



The old movie theatre at 855 Granville Street is seen boarded up in this Google Maps image.