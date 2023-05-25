How to spend the last weekend of May in Vancouver: Check out these 8 unique events

Souled Out, an 11-piece band, will provide the music for the “Saturday Afternoon Dance” happening at Hero’s Welcome from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Facebook: Greg Noble) Souled Out, an 11-piece band, will provide the music for the “Saturday Afternoon Dance” happening at Hero’s Welcome from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Facebook: Greg Noble)

