How To Rejuvenate Your Home Decor This Fall With Designer Glen Peloso

VANCOUVER -

More time spent indoors has many people looking to refresh their spaces at home.

Often renovation projects can feel like a daunting task. Designer Glen Peloso explained that doesn't have to be the case.

Peloso started by addressing the bathroom.

One of the most common issues in this well-used space is that over time, the seal around bathroom tiles starts to dissolve.

This can be problematic as water can get behind the tiles and deteriorate.

Peloso recommends simply using LePage 2-in-1 White Kitchen + Bath Silicone Sealant.

This can be used on the grouted areas of the tile and is fast-drying.

It inhibits mould and mildew growth and can keep the space looking bright and fresh.

Switching up artwork in the home is a great way to change up the space for the new season.

However, unsightly holes left from previous artwork or decorations can be problematic.

Peloso shared that these holes can be patched very easily with LePage Polyfilla.

Simply place over the holes and use a moist sponge to smooth it out.

For larger holes Peloso recommends using a putty knife to fill the space in and then smooth over with the sponge.

When the room is ready to be painted no one will know where the holes once were.

Peloso noted that there is a major shift toward upcycling furniture.

He shared that it is very easy to update these items to create a more modern decor by using Rust-Oleum paints.

Lowes has a vast variety to choose from.

Their spray paints provide great cover and durability on any surface.

They come in unique shades and have all-in-one paint and primer options for easy application.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn some quick and easy DIYs with Glen Peloso.