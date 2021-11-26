How to Prioritize Downtime this Holiday Season

VANCOUVER -

The holidays are a busy time of year.

Brigitte Truong, lifestyle and entertainment specialist, joined CTV Morning Live with some helpful ways to prioritize downtime.

Truong shared these four products and services to unwind:

Audible: Listening is a great way to stay entertained while finishing tasks. An Audible membership provides members with thousands of titles including new Canadian Audible Originals, podcasts, audiobooks, on top of monthly allotted credits. Truong recommended listening to Oracle by Andrew Pyper.

DashMart: DashMart offers more than 2,000 convenience, grocery and restaurant items that can be delivered to the door. DashMart locations are currently located in four cities including Vancouver, Winnipeg, Kitchener and Toronto.

L'Occitane: L'Occitane features plenty of products to help unwind and relax. They have beautiful limited-edition gift sets, which are perfect stocking stuffers. Advent calendars have returned, which are a fan favourite. They offer a one-stop shop for all shopping needs and for every budget.

Nintendo Switch: The Nintendo Switch is perfect for on the go fun. It can be played at home on the TV or it can be played in handheld mode. Nintendo has expanded its famliy of systems with the launch of Nintendo Switch OLED, which has a 7-inch OLED screen and a wide adjustable stand.