How to Banish the Battle for Bandwidth in Your Home

VANCOUVER -

Homes are currently running more smart devices than ever.

Zoom meetings, smart lights, social media, streaming movies, and online gaming are just some examples of the ways devices are competing for better bandwidth from high speed internet.

Technology and lifestyle expert Mike Yawney joined CTV Morning Live to share three tips to make sure your network is performing well.

Unplug your home router: Unplug the router and wait 30 to 60 seconds before plugging it back in. Waiting that amount of time ensures all electric charges are gone and memory is erased. Past devices that are no longer used may have been stored in the routers memory. This simple step can wipe it clean, just like doing a computer reboot.

Upgrade your router: New routers can cost $100 or more, but can have a big impact on speed and connectivity.

Opt for fibre internet: Yawney explained it is important to do your homework before purchasing. Some companies run fibre lines into a central neighbourhood node. This can create a bottle neck and ultimately reduce speed. Yawney shared that Telus is the only company currently providing pure fibre right to the home.

