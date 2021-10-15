How To Avoid Your Small Business Becoming A Target For Fraud and Scams

VANCOUVER -

Running a small business is no easy feat.

Unfortunately, these businesses can quickly become a target of fraud and scams.

Taz Rajan, community engagement partner with Bromwich and Smith shared that many of their clients come to them because they were defrauded.

Rajan joined CTV News Vancouver with five tips to help protect business owners.

Train your employees: An informed workforce is a great first line of defence. Staff should be trained to not send passwords or sensitive information by email. An employer should never ask for this type of information by email.

Verify invoices and payment procedures : Have set procedures that are clear for approving invoices or expenses. Requests for wire transfers, reloadable cards and gift cards are red flags.

Be tech savvy : Do not open attachments or download files from unexpected emails. Don't believe your caller ID as imposters can often fake the information that appears.

Know who you are dealing with : Before doing business, do your research. The Better Business Bureau is a great resource to search for complaints or even the word "scam" attached to a company.

Improve your chances of avoiding scams: Take time to educate yourself about what scams are out there and popular tactics they enlist.

Check out the full video from CTV News Vancouver to learn more about each tip with Taz Rajan.