How rising mortgage rates are impacting B.C. real estate
Rising mortgage rates are dampening home sales in British Columbia, a just-published real estate report suggests.
The trend of declining sales, noted in several of these monthly reports, continued into May in the province.
According to the B.C. Real Estate Association, there was a 35 per cent drop in sales last month compared to May 2021.
It's been a sellers' market in the province for some time, with a few short dips into what experts consider balanced, but sellers were faring better than ever in 2021. This year, the sales-to-active-listings ratio steeply plummeted when mortgage rates started to rise, though the BCREA still shows the ratio as more in favour of sellers, for now.
The association's chief economist said the average five-year fixed mortgage rate in Canada this month is the highest its been in over a decade. Many buyers who don't need to make a purchase aren't rushing into sales, and are instead waiting to see what happens.
The BCREA said Monday there were more active listings this year, but still below what's typical for a balanced market.
And what experts are seeing across B.C. varies greatly when looking at sales at a regional level. While unit sales are down provincially 35 per cent, some areas saw larger dips, and in one region – South Peace River – sales were actually up 40 per cent.
The region with the greatest decrease in sales in May was the Fraser Valley, where 54 per cent fewer units were sold in May 2022, compared to May 2021.
While sales are down and some listings are staying up longer, most buyers aren't finding real estate deals.
Across the province, buyers are still paying more than they were this time last year, based on the latest data.
The average home price is now at $1 million for the province, an increase of 9.3 per cent from the previous May, when buyers were paying $915,392.
In Vancouver, that average is at $1,279,785, up 8.5 per cent year-over-year. In South Peace River there's a similar increase, but the average is just $297,050.
It's not only people actively involved in the market being impacted by the Canadian mortgage rates, either.
A new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada showed nearly one in four homeowners who aren't looking to buy or sell said they'd be forced to put their homes back on the market if interest rates go up much further.
Nearly one-fifth of respondents said they already can't afford their homes, and most Canadians don't view homeownership as an affordable option in their communities.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alek Minassian sentenced to life in jail with no parole for 25 years in Toronto van attack
The man responsible for Toronto's deadly 2018 van attack has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
BREAKING | Ontario boy who went missing found dead in river, police say
An 11-year-old Ontario boy has been found deceased in a river after wandering away from his home Sunday afternoon.
'Unacceptable': Canada says it was wrong to send official to reception at Russian Embassy
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says it was 'unacceptable' that a Canadian representative attended an event hosted at the Russian Embassy, and has vowed it won't happen again.
Two Sikh rally organizers say they were wrongly arrested amid Parliament bomb scare
Two organizers of a Sikh event set to take place on Parliament Hill Saturday say they were arrested and released after being wrongfully identified in connection to a bomb threat in the area.
Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election
Donald Trump's closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of Jan. 6, but the defeated president was becoming 'detached from reality' and clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power, the committee investigating the Capitol attack was told Monday.
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
How early do you need to get arrive for a departing flight? The latest on delays at Toronto Pearson
Cancelled flights and hours-long waits at security and customs have become an all too common occurrence for many travellers trying to navigate Pearson International Airport in recent months.
19 police officers from 8 B.C. departments under investigation over misconduct allegations
Due to the number of B.C. police departments whose officers are facing misconduct allegations stemming from a recent training course, the claims will be investigated by an out-of-province agency.
Vancouver Island
-
5 arrested after old-growth logging protesters block Vancouver Island highway
Protesters with the group Save Old Growth blocked all northbound traffic on the Patricia Bay Highway near the BC Ferries Swartz Bay terminal on Monday morning.
-
Police and coroner called to Campbell River, B.C.
A heavy RCMP presence surrounded a dock at Campbell River's Discovery Harbour marina Monday afternoon.
-
No tsunami threat after earthquake rumbles off B.C. coast
There's no tsunami threat to British Columbia after a 4.6-magnitude earthquake rumbled north of Vancouver Island on Monday morning.
Calgary
-
Calgary and area braces for significant rainfall
Though rainfall forecasts vary, CTV News Meteorologist Kevin Stanfield says between 80 and 100 millimetres of rain is set to fall by early Wednesday.
-
Flood warnings issued for Banff, Canmore and Exshaw
Significant rainfall and an above-average snowpack in Alberta's mountain parks has prompted flood warnings for communities along the Bow River.
-
Police seek public assistance identifying suspect in May sexual assault at Market Mall
Calgary police is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a suspect in an alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl at CF Market Mall that took place in late May.
Edmonton
-
Alta. psychologist Dr. Jody Carrington sanctioned for 'blurred professional lines' with client
Well-known Alberta psychologist Dr. Jody Carrington has been reprimanded by her professional college after pleading guilty to several allegations of misconduct.
-
'A phenomenal idea': Edmonton to make downtown avenue car free, at least for a while
After a tight vote of 7-6, Edmonton City Council is going to try out a plan to ban vehicles from a section of 102 Avenue.
-
$1M in drugs and cash seized in interprovincial drug bust
Police have charged four people and seized more than $1 million in drugs and cash after officers in Edmonton and Ontario busted an interprovincial drug-trafficking network.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario boy who went missing found dead in river, police say
An 11-year-old Ontario boy has been found deceased in a river after wandering away from his home Sunday afternoon.
-
Alek Minassian sentenced to life in jail with no parole for 25 years in Toronto van attack
The man responsible for Toronto's deadly 2018 van attack has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
-
Air Canada flight cancellation forces siblings to say goodbye to dying father over phone
A brother and sister rushing home to see their father before he passed away were forced to say goodbye over the phone because their Air Canada flight through Toronto Pearson International Airport was cancelled last week.
Montreal
-
'It's been too long': Quebec man recounts trying to save boy in backyard pool
Joe Pereira was watching TV at his home in Repentigny, Que. Sunday afternoon when his wife came inside telling him a neighbour two doors down from them was screaming for help after her five-year-old son had fallen in her pool.
-
Manitoba will intervene if Supreme Court hears battle over Quebec secularism law
The Manitoba government would move to join the battle against Quebec's law on religious symbols if it were to go before the Supreme Court of Canada, says the province's justice minister.
-
'Unacceptable': Yearbooks at Montreal-area school recalled after racist entry
A West Island high school confiscated over 900 yearbooks after a student snuck racist language into his biography.
Winnipeg
-
Ebb and Flow family seeking answers after grandmother found dead in field near Winnipeg
The family of a mother and grandmother from Ebb and Flow First Nation, who was living with mobility issues and had been frequenting downtown Winnipeg homeless shelters, wants to know how she ended up dead in a field north of the city.
-
City councillor calls for police chief to turn down potential new role, focus on work in Winnipeg
A city councillor is calling on Winnipeg's police chief to turn down a potential new national role to focus on his work at home.
-
Manitoba will intervene if Supreme Court hears battle over Quebec secularism law
The Manitoba government would move to join the battle against Quebec's law on religious symbols if it were to go before the Supreme Court of Canada, says the province's justice minister.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Catholic schools to cut 19 teacher positions, introduce a lunch-hour fee
Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools has announced plans to eliminate teaching positions.
-
'Saskatoon deserves it': City council hears passionate pitch to build soccer stadium
Saskatoon city councillors heard a passionate pitch from a group of companies looking to build a soccer stadium.
-
Environment Canada confirms tornado touched down near Maymont, Sask.
The nation's weather agency has confirmed a tornado touched down east of Maymont, Sask. on Friday.
Regina
-
'I couldn't stop smiling': Two Sask. men each win $100K on Lotto Max Extra
Southern Saskatchewan is home to two more lottery winners after Byron Ewert-Molesky of Regina and Rob Parker of Moose Jaw both won $100,000 from their Lotto Max tickets.
-
COVID-19 viral levels in wastewater remaining 'relatively stable': U of R
COVID-19 viral levels in Regina’s wastewater declined again from last week but remain high, according to the latest analysis from the University of Regina.
-
Evacuation order lifted for northern Sask. community threatened by wildfire
An evacuation order for the northern Saskatchewan community of Stanley Mission has been lifted and its two-thousand residents are being allowed to return home today.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Paramedics who responded to Portapique offer dramatic testimony
Nova Scotia paramedic Melanie Lowe struggled to maintain her composure Monday as she described the night two years ago when four children climbed into her ambulance and described how their parents had just been shot to death.
-
Cassidy Bernard's ex-boyfriend pleads guilty to manslaughter in her death
The ex-boyfriend of Cassidy Bernard has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in her death. Dwight Austin Isadore had initially been charged with second-degree murder, but the Crown accepted a guilty plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter Monday in Port Hawkesbury Supreme Court.
-
Half of those arrested in tense Halifax housing protest no longer facing charges
Carmel Farahbakhsh says that when she headed to a Halifax demonstration last August to protest the city's decision to tear down temporary housing for the homeless, she was expecting to peacefully make her point. Instead, the 29-year-old said she was shoved into a police vehicle, suffered a concussion and was charged with resisting arrest and obstruction.
London
-
'The risk to the community is very low': London sees first case of monkeypox
The first case of monkeypox in the region has been identified, according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit.
-
Charge laid after $6,000 in damages to 'Holy Roller'
A London, Ont. man has been charged after the newly-restored Holy Roller sustained $6,000 in damages over the weekend.
-
Police searching for suspect following weekend standoff in south London
London police are asking for the public's help in locating a London man wanted on numerous charges following a weapons investigation that culminated in a 12-hour-long standoff over the weekend, according to police.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault shooting: Man accused of firing rifle at victim, missing
Sault police say 15 people were detained in connection to a shooting in 'The P Patch' on the weekend, but one man is facing a list of charges.
-
Contact lens recycling program hits big milestone
For two years, eye doctors across Canada have been helping divert disposable contact lenses and wrapping from landfills through a special recycling program and it has just reached a major milestone.
-
Sudbury nurse should have received religious exemption for COVID-19 vaccine, arbitrator rules
A nurse at Public Health Sudbury & Districts should have received an exemption from getting the COVID-19 because of her Catholic beliefs, an Ontario arbitrator has ruled.
Kitchener
-
Woman arrested in relation to Brayden Ferrall homicide
Brantford Police have arrested a woman in relation to the homicide of Brayden Ferrall.
-
New adaptive bike for Mount Forest boy, thanks to local legion and Lion's Club
A Mount Forest family is thanking the community and local groups for getting an adaptive bicycle for their 5-year-old son.
-
Day camp spots in Waterloo region in high demand
Finding a spot at a local day camp may be a challenge if you’re not already registered.