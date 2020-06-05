VANCOUVER -- An update on how many new test-positive cases have been recorded in B.C. is coming from the province's health ministry Friday.

The update, which is expected to be released in the afternoon, will be distributed through a written statement rather than a live briefing.

In their last update given Thursday, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry revealed five more people had tested positive for COVID-19.

They also announced four other epidemiologically linked cases from people who were close contacts of confirmed cases. But those four people have all since recovered and aren't considered active cases.

Henry said the province has been counting epi-linked cases since May 19, the restart date, and these cases will now be outlined in the province's daily updates.

Dix and Henry also shared new modelling data Thursday, including genomic epidemiology, which traces the virus's movements.

Those results showed that while early cases of the novel coronavirus that emerged in January and February were linked to China and Iran, those strains were successfully contained. They were then quickly surpassed in March by what officials referred to as "European-like and Eastern Canada" strains and "Washington state-like" strains.

The greatest number of cases, by far, have been linked to the European and Eastern Canada strains, Henry said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione and Andrew Weichel