VANCOUVER -- The day after B.C. broke a new COVID-19 case record, the province's top doctor will give another update on the spread of the disease.

Dr. Bonnie Henry will reveal how many more cases of COVID-19 were reported over the past 24 hours, along with whether any new deaths or outbreaks were recorded.

On Wednesday, the health ministry announced 203 more positive tests, bumping the province's total since the start of the pandemic over 12,000 cases. That marked a new daily record, with the previous being 179.

Hospitalizations, seen as one of the best indicators of the severity of the pandemic, haven't been growing as rapidly as active cases or the overall total. As of Wednesday, 70 people were in hospital with the disease, including 21 who were in intensive care.

Those numbers are similar to what they have been since the start of October.

As of Wednesday's update, there were 1,766 active cases of the coronavirus in B.C.

