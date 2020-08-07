VANCOUVER -- B.C. residents will get another update Friday on how COVID-19 is spreading the province.

A written statement is expected to be released in the afternoon, which will outline new test-positive cases, along with any additional outbreaks or deaths.

Thursday's update with Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix revealed 47 more cases of the virus, but no additional deaths. Two more health-care facility outbreaks were also announced.

As of that update, there were 371 active cases in B.C.

Henry said that even with the recent increase in cases, community transmission remains low because of the actions B.C. residents have taken collectively.

"Obviously, they're higher than I would like to see, but we know where these are happening," she said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Carly Yoshida-Butryn