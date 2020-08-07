VANCOUVER -- A staff member at an independent living home in Burnaby has tested positive for COVID-19, Fraser Health announced Friday.

The person who tested positive works in the independent living facility at Derby Manor, which is housed in a separate building from the long-term care home on the same campus, Fraser Health said.

The health authority said the staff member worked only in the independent living building and the outbreak is limited to that facility.

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at the site, and Fraser Health has sent a rapid response team to deal with the outbreak, the health authority said.

This is a developing story and will be updated