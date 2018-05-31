

CTV Vancouver





A pillar of smoke from a three-alarm fire in Vancouver's Strathcona neighbourhood could be seen and smelled from several kilometres away as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

Vancouver fire said four houses in the area of Prior Street and Gore Avenue were affected Thursday morning. All that remained of one home was the charred frame, while the house next door appeared to have significant damage to the exterior.

Approximately 45 firefighters were called to the fire, which was still smouldering at 9 a.m. Officials said extensive debris and structural damage were preventing firefighters from entering the most damaged homes, and that they were waiting for the arrival of heavy machinery.

Once the machinery arrives on scene, they'll begin a search for any possible victims, as well as a teardown and full extinguishment.

The Prior Street exit of the Georgia Viaduct was closed as crews fought the fire, and other streets in the area were partially closed to make room for the trucks and equipment. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing news story. Updates will be published as they become available.

Aprox 45 staff still on scene 3rd alarm 300blk Prior. 4 structures affected, teams in defensive mode. Prior CLOSED between Jackson/Gore, Georgia viaduct inaccessible. #vanworkingfire #vfrs pic.twitter.com/mJ27XhAvmD — Vancouver Fire (@VanFireRescue) May 31, 2018

Just a friendly reminder to obey all fire-line or police tape, cones, or staff diverting traffic. Please DO NOT attempt to drive across fire hoses; it’s illegal and exceedingly dangerous. #vfrs pic.twitter.com/X0RgfmJ1mg — Vancouver Fire (@VanFireRescue) May 31, 2018