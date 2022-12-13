House fire in East Vancouver sends woman to hospital in critical condition

A woman is in hospital in critical condition following a house fire in East Vancouver Monday night. A woman is in hospital in critical condition following a house fire in East Vancouver Monday night.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Brace yourself because 2023 will likely be an election year

Brace yourselves because the new year, 2023, will likely be an election year, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'Should he choose to stick around, Trudeau will be in his fourth contest since first winning in 2015, a prospect as tiring for his troops as it is for Canadians.'

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener