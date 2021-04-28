VANCOUVER -- A man arrested for hosting what authorities described as a "makeshift nightclub" in downtown Vancouver in violation of COVID-19 restrictions has been sentenced to one day in jail and 18 months' probation.

Mohammad Movassaghi pleaded guilty earlier this month in B.C. provincial court on counts of violating a public health order and unlawfully purchasing grain alcohol.

He was sentenced to one day behind bars and ordered to pay $50 on the first count, though he won't serve any more time in custody after being credited for the seven days he spent in jail between the time of his arrest and his sentencing on Wednesday.

Movassaghi was given probation and fined a further $5,000 for the second count.

