Homicide unit investigating fatal stabbing in Vancouver

Vancouver police are investigating after a man died following a stabbing in the city's Downtown Eastside last week.

Officers responded after the victim was found in medical distress near Gore Avenue and East Pender Street shortly after 1 p.m. on June 12.

Homicide investigators believe the man was stabbed during an earlier altercation two blocks away, at East Hastings and Dunlevy streets, the Vancouver Police Department announced in a statement Monday.

Police have identified the victim as 40-year-old William James Coffin.

Two suspects were arrested in East Vancouver on the same day the victim was found. Both suspects have since been released from custody pending further investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.