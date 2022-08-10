Homicide team reveals information on victim of taxi shooting

The taxi passenger fatally shot in Surrey, B.C., earlier this week had recently been convicted of a drug offence, homicide investigators say.

David Chavez-Jara, a resident of the city where he died, was killed Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in the Guildford area.

He'd been a passenger in a cab at the time, and died at the scene. The taxi driver is in hospital with serious injuries.

In a statement on the shooting the next day, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team identified the deceased as Chavez-Jara.

It said the 30-year-old was "well known" to police, and had recently been convicted on a drug charge – possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Chavez-Jara's death is believed by IHIT to be targeted. The team did not say whether it has uncovered any ties to ongoing gang violence in the Lower Mainland.

No details were given on the taxi driver beyond that he was taken to hospital, but in a statement his employer said the man was in stable condition by Wednesday.

Gurminder Singh, general manager of Newton Whalley Hi-Way Taxi Ltd., said he understood the interest in what happened, but that the company does not want to get in the way of the police investigation.

He asked the public to "avoid any unwanted rumours or statement/comments that harm our company's relationships with multiple organizations, might also affect in business, driver earnings."

"Such daylight shootings in commercial vehicles are never acceptable since they pose a major risk to both our drivers and customers," Singh wrote.

"We are considering every aspect of driver and public safety and requesting everyone to be patient as this investigation is (underway)."

He said the company is committed to providing customer service to the community, and that there would be no further comment.