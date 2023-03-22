Homicide team deployed to West Vancouver after man stabbed in apartment parkade

An altercation in a West Vancouver parking garage escalated to a deadly stabbing late Tuesday afternoon.

According to witnesses at an apartment building on Argyle Avenue, a woman ran into the lobby screaming for help just before 5:00 p.m.

The West Vancouver Police Department says 911 callers reported a man had been stabbed.

Despite life-saving efforts by first responders -- including firefighters and paramedics – he could not be saved.

In a news release, WVPD said the man had been stabbed after an "altercation with an unknown male suspect."

Police initially closed off the entire street while investigating Tuesday evening but it was fully re-opened by Wednesday morning.

The apartment building and the parkade entrance remained behind yellow tape and with a police officer guiding residents in and out of the complex.

Liam Goddard, a resident of the building, tells CTV News his mother called 911 after encountering the other woman in the lobby.

"The woman came running up from the parkade down below and said 'My son's been attacked! Help me! Help me!'" Goddard said.

Police have not released a suspect description or a possible motive for what may have caused the initial confrontation.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case.

Police have not yet identified the victim.