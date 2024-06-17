Homicide team called to Surrey after woman killed, man arrested

The Surrey RCMP says the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to a residential area after a woman was killed Sunday night.

A large police presence was spotted on 182A Street near Parsons Drive at about 10 p.m. with a home blocked off by police tape. About a dozen police vehicles were seen in the area and a canine unit was on scene.

Mounties confirmed they received a report about a woman who had life-threatening injuries inside a home in the Port Kells neighbourhood. Investigators said they "quickly located and arrested a man near the area."

"The woman was transported to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries," a statement from Surrey RCMP said.

IHIT has been called to investigate the woman's death. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 1-877-551-4448.