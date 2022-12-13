Homicide team called to North Vancouver after fatal stabbing, RCMP say

A woman was fatally stabbed in an apartment in North Vancouver Tuesday morning and a man has been arrested, according to authorities.

The North Vancouver RCMP, in a statement, says officers were called to a building on West 3rd Street in the Lower Lonsdale area around 11 a.m. where they found the injured woman. Despite attempts at lifesaving measures, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the detachment says.

"North Vancouver RCMP located and arrested a suspect, who has been transported to the North Vancouver RCMP cells. Both parties are known to each other. This is believed to be an isolated incident with no ongoing risk to the public," spokesperson Const. Mansoor Sahak wrote in the media release.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in to take over the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 877-551-IHIT (4448).