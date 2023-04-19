Homicide investigators identify man found dead in Pitt Meadows Monday

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

DEVELOPING

DEVELOPING | As it happened: updates from Parliament Hill as federal public servants strike across Canada

The first day of striking by 155,000 federal public servants kicked off Wednesday, with pressure on the federal government to reach a deal to prevent prolonged service disruptions for Canadians. Negotiations are ongoing in the nation's capital, but as those talks continue behind closed doors, here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener