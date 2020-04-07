SURREY, B.C. -- One man has died after an overnight shooting on a residential street near Bear Creek Park in Surrey.

RCMP confirm they were called to 138A Street near 88 Avenue just before 1 a.m. Tuesday for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived they found one man dead.

IHIT has been called to the scene.

It’s unclear where the shooting happened, but it appears an IHIT tent has been placed in the driveway of a home.

Police say they will likely be on scene for several more hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604–599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.