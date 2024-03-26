Home invasion, assault under investigation in Delta

Delta police say they're investigating a home invasion that led to two people being arrested.

In a news release Monday, the Delta Police Department said officers were called on Saturday about a home invasion and assault on Westham Island. Witnesses gave suspect descriptions to officers, including one of the vehicle they were driving.

"Based on the nature of the reported incident and the potential danger to the public, DPD members initiated a high-risk vehicle stop of the suspect vehicle and arrested two occupants without incident," the news release said. "Victims of the incident were treated for injuries from the assault, which did not require immediate hospitalization."

Delta police's major crimes section has taken over the investigation and determined the incident was targeted, but added they're still working to understand a possible motive and find out if anyone else was involved.

Two people were taken into custody but have since been released with conditions. Police said a report will be forwarded to Crown counsel to propose charges "once all the evidence can be gathered."

"The DPD would like to thank the members of the public who alerted us to this incident, which afforded the opportunity to have resources respond in a timely manner, leading to the apprehension of two suspects," the news release said.

Anyone with information about Saturday's incident is asked to call police at 604-946-4411.