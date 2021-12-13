Holiday Hosting and Gifts from BCLIQUOR

VANCOUVER -

The final countdown to the holidays is here.

BCLIQUOR has a vast selection for holiday hosting and gifting this season.

Kim Giesbrecht, Category Manager for Wines of Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Casks at BCLIQUOR, joined CTV Morning Live with four holiday favourites to serve or gift this season:

Shiraz Langmeil Barossa Valley Floor: This is a full-bodied wine with grippy tannins. It boasts flavours of mulberries and red plum, with some oak spice and licorice notes.

Cabernet Shiraz Penfolds Bin 389: This fresh wine features notes of plum, blackcurrent, liquorice, dark chocolate, and mocha.

Sauvignon Blanc Craggy Range Te Muna Martinborough: This wine is fresh and juicy. It has notes of green passion fruit and green mangoes.

Chardonnay Nautilus Estate Marlborough: This ripe chardonnay has notes of ripe peaches, pears, grilled cashews and spicy nougat.

For those that enjoy spirits, Adele Shaw, Category Manager for Spirits and Sake at BCLIQUOR, shared her top four picks.

Jura 12 Year Old: This whisky has aromas of honey, spice, and pine with notes of roasted coffee and chocolate.

Hennessy- Very Special: This cognac is rich and full-bodied. It is now available in celebration size.

Grand Marnier Cuvee Louis Alexandre : This was created in honour of the inventor of Grand Marnier liqueur. It is a blend of find old cognacs and wild exotic oranges.

Bumbu Crème: This can be enjoyed straight, on the rocks, or in a cocktail. It is a blend of Bumbu Rum, spices, and real dairy cream.

For a special treat over the holidays, BCLIQUOR's Resident Cocktail Stylist, David Wolowidnyk, shared his recipe for Nutty Eggnog.

The recipe features Frangelico and Bacardi Rum.

For more cocktail and recipe inspiration people can pick up a free copy of Taste Magazine and check out the BCLIQUOR YouTube channel.

Check out the full videos from CTV Morning Live to learn more.