Hockey ops president Jim Rutherford signs 3-year extension with Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver -

Jim Rutherford has a simple answer on how he stays motivated to work in hockey well into his 70s.

“What else am I going to do? This is my 42nd year in the National Hockey League,” the Canucks' president of hockey operations said to laughs Friday as he spoke to media about his new three-year contract extension.

“I've dealt with challenges over and over and that's what really drives me.”

Rutherford was named president of hockey operations and interim general manager on Dec. 9, 2021, four days after general manager Jim Benning was fired. Patrik Allvin was hired as GM on Jan. 26, 2022.

The Canucks have quickly evolved from playoff outsider to league leader since Rutherford and Allvin have come aboard.

Canucks chairman Francesco Aquilini announced Rutherford's extension at a Friday morning press conference.

“We wanted to get this done,” Aquilini said. “Jim's record speaks for itself. Three Stanley Cups, the Hall of Fame, definitely his experience and knowledge of the game is second to none in my opinion.”

The front office has presided over a major turnaround for the Canucks (30-11-4) who entered Friday first overall in the NHL standings, one point ahead of the Boston Bruins.

“We've had a good first half (of the season) but it'll be very challenging in the second half,” Rutherford said “But I believe our team is going to be up for that challenge.”

Rutherford told media just over a year ago that the team required “major surgery.”

“This was never going to be a quick fix â€¦ I know the frustration of the fans and media. And everyone wants it done sooner than later, just like I do. But in a cap world, it's not that easy to do,” he said at the time.

Now, the veteran hockey executive admits he's been surprised by the turnaround in the Canucks' fortune after replacing former head coach Bruce Boudreau with Rick Tocchet.

“When I first came here, one of the things I said was I think that we had some players that were better than people think,” he said on Friday. “We had a lot of very good players but we didn't have a team. Now we have a team.”

Vancouver's surprising improvement in form has coincided with Quinn Hughes' surge in offensive output, with the blueliner sitting tied for first for points by a defenceman.

The Canucks had made the playoffs just once in eight seasons heading into 2023-24.

“This is what we say in meetings: this group of players and coaches deserve the best opportunity they can to compete going forward,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford, a 74-year-old native of Beeton, Ont., was general manager for the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2014 to 2021 and led the team to back-to-back championships in 2016 and '17.

He was also Carolina's GM for 20 years, and saw the Hurricanes win the Cup in 2006.

A former NHL goaltender, Rutherford was named the league's general manager of the year in 2016 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in the builder category in 2019.

Rutherford and Aquilini also discussed the contract fate of Swedish forward Elias Pettersson.

The star centre has 59 points (24 goals, 35 assists) in 45 games for the Canucks this season.

“We can wait,” said Rutherford about the pressure of signing Pettersson to a contract extension. “We really want him to stay, he's a very special player.”

Aquilini agreed, saying that from an ownership perspective they want Pettersson to stay in Vancouver.

The Canucks play the second of a five-game homestand on Saturday when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2024.