Hiker rescued after being stranded for hours in North Shore mountains

A team from North Shore Rescue was called to complete a helicopter rescue on Sept. 27, 2022. (North Shore Rescue/Facebook) A team from North Shore Rescue was called to complete a helicopter rescue on Sept. 27, 2022. (North Shore Rescue/Facebook)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener