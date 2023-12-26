Highway to Tofino expected to reopen on Boxing Day, officials say
Crews are working to reopen a major highway on Vancouver Island that was closed by a rockfall during the windstorm that battered the region on Christmas Day.
The rocks and debris on Highway 4 at the Cameron Lake Bluff are expected to be cleared by around 3 p.m. on Boxing Day, according to the latest update from DriveBC.
In a news release, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said "two large rocks dislodged from the side of the bluff, hit the rockfall barrier and fell into the travel lanes" late on Monday afternoon.
No one was injured, but the incident closed the entire highway – the only route connecting the communities of Tofino, Ucluelet and Port Alberni to the rest of Vancouver Island – on the holiday.
A geotechnical assessment was conducted early on Boxing Day and crews began working cleaning up the rocks, as well as "several trees" that were downed onto Highway 4, the ministry said.
In the meantime, officials said there is no detour available.
The rockfall happened in approximately the same area where the highway was shut down by a wildfire back in June, which led to three months of rolling closures.
After that incident, workers cleared hundreds of dangerous trees and 1,000 tonnes of rock debris, according to the government.
There was another hours-long closure earlier this month due to rockslide debris.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police investigating incidents involving Colorado justices after Trump removed from state's ballot
Police said Tuesday they are investigating incidents directed at Colorado Supreme Court justices and providing extra patrols around their homes in Denver following the court's decision to remove former U.S. President Donald Trump from the state's presidential primary ballot.
The imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny resurfaces with darkly humorous comments
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Tuesday released a sardonic statement about his transfer to a Arctic prison colony nicknamed the “Polar Wolf,” his first appearance since associates lost contact with him three weeks ago.
Police searching for suspect on bike after 'suspicious death' of man in his 60s in Toronto
Toronto police are searching for a suspect on a bike after the 'suspicious death' of a man in his 60s in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday.
Apple files appeal after Biden administration allows U.S. ban on watch imports
Apple on Tuesday appealed a decision to ban imports of its watches based on a complaint from medical monitoring technology company Masimo, after U.S. President Joe Biden's administration declined to veto a government tribunal.
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka split after 7 years together, dancer confirms
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have split after seven years together, the dancer confirmed Tuesday.
LIVE UPDATES Israel expands offensive in central Gaza as Netanyahu aide meets with U.S. officials
The Israeli military says it has expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip to the densely populated urban refugee camps in the central part of the territory.
Winnipeg fire crews save cat in Christmas Eve deep fryer blaze
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) had a busy Christmas, responding to two structure fires less than 12 hours apart.
At least 140 villagers killed by suspected herders in weekend attacks in north-central Nigeria
Gunmen attacked remote villages over the weekend in north-central Nigeria's Plateau state, killing at least 140 people, officials and survivors said Tuesday, the latest case this year of such mass killings blamed on the farmer-herder crisis in the West African nation.
The rapper Ye, who has a long history of making antisemitic comments, issues an apology in Hebrew
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who has a long history of making antisemitic comments, apologized to the Jewish community in an Instagram post written in Hebrew on Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Christmas Day windstorm leaves some 28,000 customers without power in in B.C.
Heavy rains and strong winds in parts of British Columbia late Monday left thousands of households without power on Boxing Day, as Environment Canada warned more strong winds would hit the province in the evening.
-
Highway to Tofino expected to reopen on Boxing Day, officials say
Crews are working to reopen a major highway on Vancouver Island that was closed by a rockfall during the windstorm that battered the region on Christmas Day.
-
Multiple ferry sailings cancelled as windstorm batters B.C.'s South Coast
Strong winds forced the cancellation of several ferry sailings on Christmas Day, upending many passengers' holiday travel plans.
Calgary
-
One dead in crash on Highway 1 west of Golden, B.C.: RCMP
One person was killed in a crash on Highway 1 west of Golden, B.C., on Tuesday afternoon, forcing the highway to close for several hours.
-
'See Me, Not My Illness': Schizophrenia Society of Alberta fundraising campaign aims to keep crucial programs alive
The Schizophrenia Society of Alberta (SSA) is making a final push for donations in its annual fundraising campaign to keep crucial programs alive for those in need.
-
Here's how to shop safely on Boxing Day according to Calgary police
As Calgarians get set to hit the stores to try and snag Boxing Day deals, the Calgary Police Service is sharing some tips on how to stay safe and prevent crime while making purchases.
Edmonton
-
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
-
Canada in an unfamiliar position ahead of world junior opener against Finland
Macklin Celebrini hasn't been an underdog many times in his life. The same goes for Canada whenever the country hits the ice for an international tournament. Heading into the 2024 world junior hockey championship, however, the powerhouse nation isn't viewed as the favourite -- at least from the outside.
-
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry: study
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry, according to a new study.
Toronto
-
Police searching for suspect on bike after 'suspicious death' of man in his 60s in Toronto
Toronto police are searching for a suspect on a bike after the 'suspicious death' of a man in his 60s in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday.
-
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
-
The 'cold' moon: A rare full moon is expected to rise soon after Christmas
Not long after presents are unwrapped and Canadians gather to celebrate the holiday season, a rare full moon will appear, shining the brightest on Boxing Day.
Montreal
-
'Not going to let this define me': Montreal martial artist with Parkinson's rakes in medals
54-year-old Haskel Garmaise has been practicing martial arts for nearly his entire life. That didn't change after his Parkinson's diagnosis three years ago.
-
-
Search for girl who fell into Quebec river now a recovery mission as it enters Day 5
Quebec provincial police say the search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river last week is no longer a rescue operation, but a recovery mission.
Winnipeg
-
Police arrest 2nd suspect in forcible confinement case, 3rd still at large
Winnipeg police have arrested a second person in connection to a disturbing forcible confinement incident earlier this month.
-
Manitoba to join other provinces in excise tax on vape products
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is preparing to join other provinces and increase the tax on vaping products next year as a way to discourage their use, especially among young people.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Israel expands offensive in central Gaza as Netanyahu aide meets with U.S. officials
The Israeli military says it has expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip to the densely populated urban refugee camps in the central part of the territory.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon major crimes investigating after dead body found in west industrial area
Saskatoon police are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s west industrial area on Tuesday.
-
'We've effectively doubled': U of S president looks back on decades of growth
As 2023 comes to a close, the president of the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) is looking back on a busy and successful year.
-
More than 3 million Canadians currently waiting for surgeries, specialists and scans: data shows
Recent data from a Regina-based think tank shows that roughly one in eight Canadians are currently waiting for healthcare services across the country.
Regina
-
More than 3 million Canadians currently waiting for surgeries, specialists and scans: data shows
Recent data from a Regina-based think tank shows that roughly one in eight Canadians are currently waiting for healthcare services across the country.
-
13-year-old arrested following break-in at condo construction site, Regina police say
A police operation on Christmas Eve that involved multiple units concluded after a 13-year-old youth was taken into custody.
-
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry: study
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry, according to a new study.
Atlantic
-
Home, vehicle damaged by gunfire in North Preston on Christmas Day
A home and car in North Preston, N.S. were damaged by gunfire early Christmas Day.
-
Power outages continue through Boxing Day for some Maritimers
Some Maritimers are spending their Boxing Day in the dark, as power crews continue their efforts to reconnect customers to the grid.
-
Seven in hospital, dog dead, following Christmas Eve crash
Three adults and four kids were taken to hospital after two vehicles collided on Highway 104, near Whiteside, N.S. Sunday evening.
London
-
Human chain for Gaza aimed at London Boxing Day shoppers
Boxing Day shoppers in southwest London, Ont. were reminded of world events as they searched for deals on Tuesday.
-
32-year-old missing man sought by London police
London police are asking for the public’s help locating a 32-year-old man.
-
Boxing Day shoppers watching their spending in London, Ont.
Boxing Day shoppers were up early in London, Ont. on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
More than 3 million Canadians currently waiting for surgeries, specialists and scans: data shows
Recent data from a Regina-based think tank shows that roughly one in eight Canadians are currently waiting for healthcare services across the country.
-
Northern Ontario faces freezing rain warnings as fog advisories elsewhere persist
Freezing rain warnings are in effect for much of northern Ontario as fog patches in other parts of the province continue to reduce visibility and cause dangerous conditions for drivers.
-
Shoppers search for deep Boxing Day discounts in Sudbury
Retail stores are offering deep discounts as consumers flock to retail stores for Boxing Day shopping.
Kitchener
-
Picket continues outside Kitchener long-term care home
Frustrated workers continue to demonstrate outside a long-term care home in Kitchener.
-
Top 10 most viral web stories of 2023
CTV Kitchener's web team takes a look back at some of the strange or surprising stories that got the attention of our readers in 2023.
-
Former Guelph Storm scores in Canada's World Juniors opener
A former Guelph Storm player has helped Team Canada get its first win at the IIHF World Junior Championship in Sweden.