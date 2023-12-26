Highway to Tofino expected to reopen on Boxing Day, officials say

Crews are working to reopen a major highway on Vancouver Island that was closed by a rockfall during the windstorm that battered the region on Christmas Day.

The rocks and debris on Highway 4 at the Cameron Lake Bluff are expected to be cleared by around 3 p.m. on Boxing Day, according to the latest update from DriveBC.

In a news release, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said "two large rocks dislodged from the side of the bluff, hit the rockfall barrier and fell into the travel lanes" late on Monday afternoon.

No one was injured, but the incident closed the entire highway – the only route connecting the communities of Tofino, Ucluelet and Port Alberni to the rest of Vancouver Island – on the holiday.

A geotechnical assessment was conducted early on Boxing Day and crews began working cleaning up the rocks, as well as "several trees" that were downed onto Highway 4, the ministry said.

In the meantime, officials said there is no detour available.

The rockfall happened in approximately the same area where the highway was shut down by a wildfire back in June, which led to three months of rolling closures.

After that incident, workers cleared hundreds of dangerous trees and 1,000 tonnes of rock debris, according to the government.

There was another hours-long closure earlier this month due to rockslide debris.