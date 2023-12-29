High winds return to B.C.'s central coast as more heat records fall
British Columbia's central coast is facing the return of strong winds reaching 90 kilometres an hour just days after the last such warning in the region.
Environment Canada says coastal areas from around Bella Bella south to around Sayward on Vancouver Island including Port Hardy and Port McNeill may see power outages and fallen tree branches because of the high winds.
A previous wind advisory on Wednesday warned of gusts up to 120 kilometres an hour along exposed areas of B.C.'s southern and central coasts.
The winds earlier in the week knocked out power to more than 1,000 BC Hydro customers on Cortes Island.
The El Niño climate phenomenon and a ridge of high pressure over B.C.'s Interior continue to bring record high temperatures to the province, as another set of century-old marks were surpassed Thursday.
Environment Canada says Prince George saw temperatures spike to 8.7 degrees, breaking a record set in 1919, while Quesnel reached 9.1 degrees, surpassing a mark set in 1901.
Vernon recorded 6.1 degrees, breaking a record from 1908.
The federal weather agency says other heat records were broken in Vancouver, White Rock and Port Alberni, while Whistler on Thursday matched its previous high of 5.6 degrees set in 1956.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa teens who died falling through ice attended the same high school
CTV News confirmed Ahmed Ahmed and Riley Cotter attended John McCrae Secondary School in Ottawa's south-end.
B.C. court blocks new law against public drug use warning of 'irreparable harm'
The British Columbia Supreme Court has blocked new provincial laws against public consumption of illegal substances.
Couple with mild dementia found wandering near Toronto Pearson instead of being on Calgary-bound flight
In the early morning hours on Boxing Day, Jason Mjulumba Ncube received a phone call from police informing him that his elderly parents, who should have been in Alberta, were instead found wandering in the cold near Toronto Pearson International Airport in search of help.
New way of identifying water on exoplanets discovered by scientists
An international team of researchers, including those from MIT and the University of Birmingham, have discovered a new way to determine whether exoplanets are habitable or potentially inhabited.
'We don't deserve it': B.C. man with Stage 4 cancer says he was denied insurance coverage
A B.C. man says his insurance provider has decided to cancel his and his wife’s coverage for failing to disclose a visit to the emergency room to the insurance provider nearly three years before he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.
Canada falls to Sweden 2-0 in group play at world junior hockey championship
Hugo Havelid made 21 saves in Sweden's 2-0 victory over Canada at the world junior hockey championship on Friday.
Man shot and killed by police during hostage incident on Furby Street: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say officers shot and killed a man who was allegedly holding people hostage in an apartment building on Furby Street Thursday afternoon.
Police searching for Colorado mother suspected of killing her 2 children, wounding third
Police were still searching Friday for a Colorado woman suspected of killing her two young children and wounding a third after police initially responded to a report of a burglary in their home.
Trump's lawyers say he may testify at January trial over defamation damages in sex abuse case
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump say he may testify at a mid-January civil trial set to decide how much he owes a columnist for defaming her after she said he sexually abused her three decades ago in a Manhattan luxury department store.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria Christmas Bird Count records more than 85K birds, 143 separate species
Four hundred volunteers scoured trails, beaches and backyard feeders during this year's Victoria Christmas Bird Count.
-
3 families displaced by Port McNeill fire, man credited with alerting people remains in hospital
A B.C. woman is grateful the emergency department was open in Port McNeill when her brother needed it most — as, she says, he suffered burns in a house fire that displaced three families the day before Christmas.
-
2 child deaths from influenza recorded in B.C., as province sees rise in infections
Two children have died from influenza in B.C. in the past two weeks, as the province sees an uptick in infections among kids.
Calgary
-
Outpouring of support for 2 Alberta teens killed in rollover crash
Support is growing for the families of two Didsbury, Alta., teens who died in a rollover crash on Wednesday.
-
Warmest Canadian summer in 76 years: A look back at southern Alberta’s big weather stories of 2023
2023 was certainly a year for the record books when it comes to significant weather that impacted southern Alberta.
-
Couple with mild dementia found wandering near Toronto Pearson instead of being on Calgary-bound flight
In the early morning hours on Boxing Day, Jason Mjulumba Ncube received a phone call from police informing him that his elderly parents, who should have been in Alberta, were instead found wandering in the cold near Toronto Pearson International Airport in search of help.
Edmonton
-
'Heartbreaking': City and police close first of 8 'high-risk' encampments in Edmonton
Cleanup of the first of eight high-risk encampments began Friday morning.
-
Mayor Sohi rides the Valley Line rails to recap the biggest Edmonton stories of 2023
Much like in the streets, neighbourhoods and transit centres governed by its council, it's been a year of highs and lows at Edmonton city hall.
-
Edmonton-born singer-songwriter helping ring in 2024 at Ice District
An up-and-coming Albertan musician will take the stage Sunday for the last event of the year at Ice District.
Toronto
-
Couple with mild dementia found wandering near Toronto Pearson instead of being on Calgary-bound flight
In the early morning hours on Boxing Day, Jason Mjulumba Ncube received a phone call from police informing him that his elderly parents, who should have been in Alberta, were instead found wandering in the cold near Toronto Pearson International Airport in search of help.
-
Ontario drivers will pay more to use stretch of Highway 407 in 2024
Drivers using a portion of Highway 407 will see an increase in their bills next year.
-
OPP say there are hundreds of thousands of unregistered licence plates in Ontario
Hundreds of thousands of drivers across Ontario are apparently hitting the roads with unregistered licence plates following the elimination of licence plate stickers and renewal fees.
Montreal
-
Quebec public sector strikes could inspire others, as workers grow more combative
A successful resolution to Quebec's massive public sector strikes could serve as an inspiration to other workers in the province and elsewhere, a labour policy researcher said Friday after two union groups took major steps toward settling agreements with the government.
-
Quebec's first-ever Silver Alert issued after Montreal-area senior goes missing
Residents on the North Shore of Montreal may have been awoken to the sound of a phone alert early Tuesday morning.
-
The NYE fireworks show in Montreal's Old Port has been cancelled
Montrealers hoping to start the new year with a bang may be disappointed come Dec. 31; the annual fireworks show in the Old Port has been cancelled for the second year in a row.
Winnipeg
-
Man shot and killed by police during hostage incident on Furby Street: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say officers shot and killed a man who was allegedly holding people hostage in an apartment building on Furby Street Thursday afternoon.
-
Truck driver from B.C. identified as Winnipeg homicide victim
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has identified a truck driver from British Columbia as the victim of a homicide in the city.
-
'The work is incredibly important': How a Winnipeg woman has been helping in Ukraine
Home for the holidays has taken on a whole new meaning for a Winnipeg woman who has spent more than a year in Ukraine rebuilding schools and helping students.
Saskatoon
-
'You can save a family': Sask. Advocates encourage residents to find a safe ride home on New Year's Eve
With New Year’s Eve just days away, advocates are reminding the public to plan ahead and find a safe ride home.
-
Saskatoon man charged following 6 months of investigation into drug trafficking
A 60-year-old man has been charged following six months of investigation into illicit drug trafficking in northern Saskatchewan communities.
-
'It's very, very potent': Fentanyl the main factor in record number of drug toxicity deaths, Sask. coroner says
The numbers are alarming as Saskatchewan looks to be on the brink of reporting its deadliest year of drug toxicity incidents in recent memory.
Regina
-
Fire at Wheat City Metals caused by hot piece of metal coming into contact with scraps: EVRAZ
A full day after arriving at the scene of a scrap metal fire, Regina Fire and Protective Services are still trying to extinguish the blaze.
-
'It's very, very potent': Fentanyl the main factor in record number of drug toxicity deaths, Sask. coroner says
The numbers are alarming as Saskatchewan looks to be on the brink of reporting its deadliest year of drug toxicity incidents in recent memory.
-
Moose Jaw police asking for help after street signs vandalized and stolen
Moose Jaw police are asking the public for help after street signs were vandalized and stolen.
Atlantic
-
Community rallies around family injured in Christmas Eve crash in Cape Breton
A Maritime community is stepping up to support a family of six who were injured in a Christmas Eve car crash.
-
Investigation into May’s destructive wildfires in Upper Tantallon, N.S., remains active: DNRR
Seven months after more than 150 homes were destroyed in Upper Tantallon, Nova Scotia, the province’s Natural Resources and Renewables Department is still saying very little about their investigation into what may have caused the devastating wildfire.
-
Fuel future: Are Maritime petroleum prices headed toward stability?
A petroleum analyst predicts gas pump prices in Nova Scotia and other provinces could stabilize in 2024.
London
-
Two emergency departments temporarily close as a result of insufficient staffing
South Bruce Grey Health Centre is advising the public of the temporary closure of two emergency departments
-
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police looking for three assault suspects
The Greater Sudbury Police Service is searching for three people in connection to assaults that occurred earlier this month.
-
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
-
Sudbury Five scores the first win in a new basketball league
Thousands of fans packed Sudbury Community Arena for the Sudbury Five’s season-opening win over the London Lightning.
Kitchener
-
'They failed me': Man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2020 now wanted by police again
The mother of the victim is calling it a failure by the Canadian justice system.
-
Family wants DoorDash to pay after driver crashes into house
The VanRaalte family in Belwood Ont. just wanted some pizza delivered to their home on a Friday night, but their $40 bill turned into one worth tens of thousands after the delivery driver crashed into their garage.
-
One dead after crash north of Guelph
A section of Highway 6 around halfway between Fergus and Guelph has been shut down after a serious crash.