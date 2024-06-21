'High volume' of excessive speeders in Kelowna prompts highway patrol crackdown

Police in the Okanagan have been impounding more than a vehicle per day for excessive speeding this year.

BC Highway Patrol Kelowna said in a news release Friday that its officers have impounded 225 vehicles for the offence – which is defined as travelling 41 kilometres or more per hour over the posted speed limit – since Jan. 1.

That works out to 1.3 excessive speeders temporarily losing their vehicles each day in the Kelowna area so far this year.

BCHP Kelowna described the number of excessive speeders in the region as a "high volume" and asked motorists to slow down.

"Throughout the summer, BC Highway Patrol officers will be out in full force to target impaired drivers and excessive speeders," the news release reads.

BCHP Kelowna shared a list of five of the vehicles impounded for excessive speeding in June:

A Chevrolet Camaro travelling at 111 km/h in a 60 km/h zone;

A Honda Accord travelling at 143 km/h in a 60 km/h zone;

A Kia Forte travelling at 110 km/h in a 50 km/h zone;

An Acura RSX travelling at 188 km/h in a 110 km/h zone;

And a Cadillac Escalade travelling at 148 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

"Any officer who observes a vehicle travelling at an excessive speed, whether privately or commercially owned, must impound the vehicle for seven days at the owner’s expense," said Cpl. Melissa Jongema, in the release.

"Speed is one of the leading causes of serious injury and fatal collisions. Please slow down, obey the posted speed limits this summer, and drive safe."

BCHP Kelowna says the cost of fines and impound fees for excessive speeders can reach more than $1,000, and convictions can affect a driver's licence and their insurance premiums.