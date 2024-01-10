VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    High tides, big waves could cause flooding in Metro Vancouver this week

    FILE: Waves crash onto the Vancouver seawall in November 2014. FILE: Waves crash onto the Vancouver seawall in November 2014.

    There could be flooding in coastal areas of Metro Vancouver this week as "significant waves" come crashing onto the shoreline, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

    The choppy conditions in the Strait of Georgia are expected from early to mid-morning Thursday, the agency said in a special weather statement.

    "Elevated ocean water levels accompanied by significant waves are expected, likely exceeding highest astronomical tide," reads the alert, which was issued Wednesday afternoon.

    "Coastal flooding is possible along exposed shorelines, especially in low-lying areas."

    The flooding risk comes from a combination of strong winds, a storm surge and seasonably high tides, according to the forecasters.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada said parts Vancouver – including Stanley Park, the University of British Columbia and Kitsilano – could be affected, as could areas of Richmond, Delta, Burnaby, New Westminster, West Vancouver and North Vancouver.

