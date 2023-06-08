High temperature record from 1898 broken in B.C. Wednesday

A 125-year-old temperature record fell in Pitt Meadows, B.C., on Wednesday, as another burst of hot, dry weather swept through the province.

Thermometers in Pitt Meadows registered 32 C on Wednesday. The last time June 7 registered a record high in the city was way back in 1898, when the mercury hit 30.6 C.

Eight other communities across B.C. also saw their hottest June 7 on record Wednesday, according to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"A ridge of high pressure continues to bring hot and dry weather to the province," the agency said in a statement accompanying the records.

The other high temperature milestones reached Wednesday in B.C. were:

Bella Bella area: Preliminary new record of 25.3 C; old record of 23.8 C set in 2011

Hope area: Preliminary new record of 31.2 C; old record of 30.6 C set in 1948

Lytton area: Preliminary new record of 36.9 C; old record of 36.7 C set in 1948

Malahat area: Preliminary new record of 29.5 C; old record of 27.3 C set in 2015

Powell River area: Preliminary new record of 28.9 C; old record of 27.8 C set in 1948

Sechelt area: Preliminary new record of 29.3 C; old record of 28.4 C set in 2015

West Vancouver area: Preliminary new record of 28.6 C; old record of 28.4 C set in 1998

Yoho National Park area: preliminary new record of 29 C; old record of 28.9 C set in 1923

The temperature records reported by Environment Canada are "derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were active during the period of record," according to the federal agency.

The latest daily records follow a similarly record-breaking month. More than a dozen communities in B.C. saw their highest-ever average temperature for the month of May this year.

The hot, dry weather has set the stage for an early and active start to the wildfire season. Already, B.C. has seen more hectares burned in 2023 than it did all of last year.