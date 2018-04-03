A pilot program meant to streamline B.C.'s traffic ticketing process and keep bad drivers from avoiding the consequences has now expanded to Vancouver.

The city is the second jurisdiction out of five to try out the program that could be rolled out province-wide if successful.

Traffic enforcement officers with the Vancouver Police Department now have access to high-tech licence scanning machines similar to those used by restaurants to scan patrons' payment cards.

Twenty patrol cars and 10 motorcycles have been outfitted with the e-ticketing machines, Const. Jason Doucette said Tuesday. The VPD is the only agency taking part in the pilot to use the technology on motorcycles.

The machines scan drivers' licence information and automatically populate a new online ticket template. The alleged offence will be filed electronically and sent to agencies including ICBC, eliminating issues that arise with sending tickets through the mail.

The new process also means employees at third parties such as ICBC won't have to manually re-enter details in their databases.

Scanners will then print out paper tickets which will be handed to drivers at the side of the road.

When the technology was first introduced in Delta last month, Police Chief Neil Dubord said he was hopeful the efficient filing system would free up officers to do more enforcement.

In addition to streamlining the current ticketing system, the province hopes e-filing process will mean fewer tickets are thrown out due to human error such as spelling mistakes.

Recipients will still be able to fight the tickets through the court system, but those who choose to pay their fines can use a new online payment service. Tickets can still be paid in person, over the phone or by mail.

Currently, only officers in Delta and Vancouver have access to the new scanner system, but members of the Prince George Municipal Police and North District RCMP will test them out starting mid-month. The Capital Regional District Integrated Road Safety unit will be the final team to try it out starting April 30.

The project will wrap up in May, then a report will be sent to the Ministry of Public Safety for its consideration.