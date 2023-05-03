'High-risk' weapons call prompts massive police response in Chilliwack

One man is in hospital with serious injuries after what Mounties say was a "high-risk" weapons-related call that prompted the evacuation of nearby properties in Chilliwack Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to a home near Yale Road and Broadway Avenue around 1:45 p.m., according to a statement from the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment. Upon arrival, they found the injured man and administered first aid until parmedics arrived to transport him.

"Information received was that there were other people and weapons still inside the residence," the media release from the RCMP says, adding that the Integrated Emergency Response Team was deployed as a result.

"IERT safely cleared the residence of all remaining people; however, they discovered a number of firearms and a possible explosive device. As a precautionary measure, homes in the immediate vicinity were evacuated."

The bomb squad was then called in to remove the device, which turned out not to be an explosive, according to authorities.

Police say they believe the incident was targeted and that there is no ongoing risk to the public. No arrests were announced.

"This was a serious, high-risk situation that resulted in one man sustaining significant injuries,” said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP, in the statement.

“Our General Investigation Services Team is working hard to gather evidence to ensure that the person or persons responsible for this incident and those responsible for the illegal firearms are identified and brought to justice.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611. Anonymous tips can be provided to CrimeStoppers.