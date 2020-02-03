VANCOUVER -- Abbotsford police are warning the public about a high-risk offender living in the city.

Taylor Albert Dueck, 25, was released from custody on Feb. 3 and is living in the Abbotsford area. Police said the warning was issued in "the interest of public safety."

Dueck has a criminal history that includes two counts of sexual assault, sexual assault of a person under the age of 16 and sexual assault with a weapon.

He's about 5' 11", weighs about 130 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He's been placed under several court-ordered conditions including not possessing or consuming controlled substances, not having any weapons and obeying a curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

If anyone sees Dueck breaching these conditions, they're asked to contact their local police agency right away.