High-risk offender living in Abbotsford
Taylor Albert Dueck is pictured in a handout image from Abbotsford police. Dueck is considered a high-risk offender and has a history of sexual assault.
VANCOUVER -- Abbotsford police are warning the public about a high-risk offender living in the city.
Taylor Albert Dueck, 25, was released from custody on Feb. 3 and is living in the Abbotsford area. Police said the warning was issued in "the interest of public safety."
Dueck has a criminal history that includes two counts of sexual assault, sexual assault of a person under the age of 16 and sexual assault with a weapon.
He's about 5' 11", weighs about 130 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
He's been placed under several court-ordered conditions including not possessing or consuming controlled substances, not having any weapons and obeying a curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
If anyone sees Dueck breaching these conditions, they're asked to contact their local police agency right away.