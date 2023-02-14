Here's why you should never put baby's breath in the compost.

The Invasive Species Council of B.C. is out with a warning for anyone whose Valentine's Day bouquet features baby's breath.

Arrangements pairing the tiny, delicate-looking white blooms with red roses are a popular option on Feb. 14 and beyond, but the council says each baby's breath plant has the ability to produce more than 10,000 seeds, and that disposing of them improperly can have serious consequences for the environment.

"When baby’s breath invades grazing land, it reduces native grasses and forage for grazing animals and wildlife,” said Allison McCabe with the ISCBC in a post on the organization's website.

“If you receive a bouquet containing baby’s breath, make sure to properly dispose of it in the garbage. Do not throw it in the compost. Simply remove it from the bouquet and place it in a sealed trash bag to prevent it from spreading.

The ISCBC recommends choosing bouquets that don’t include baby's breath at all. Its website has a list of non-invasive plants and flowers, which suggests hybrid yarrow or sea lavender as alternatives.