Here's when Water Street in Gastown will reopen to cars

A pilot project that saw part of Vancouver's Gastown go car-free over the summer is wrapping up this week, according to the city, which says it will be conducting a study to gauge the impact on neighbourhood businesses.

Crews will be removing signs, seating, planters and traffic barriers on Water Street throughout the week. Access for vehicles is expected to be fully restored by the end of the day Saturday and bus service will stop detouring on Saturday.

Until then, there will be some disruption.

"Temporary traffic changes will be in place throughout the week to accommodate removal activities. Please follow all detours, plan ahead and expect delays," a news release from the city said.

The Water Street pedestrian zone was an effort to bring more foot traffic and vibrancy to the area. Mayor Ken Sim, in a statement announcing the end of the project, described it as a "great opportunity" for the "iconic destination."

Some business owners complained that the pilot hurt their bottom line while others said it had the opposite effect. The city will now be conducting an "economic impact study" as part of its evaluation of the project.

"This summer’s pedestrian zone pilot has been a valuable learning experience for the city,” said Lisa Parker, director of public space and street use.

“Our staff are currently analyzing the feedback and data gathered during this process, and we will present our findings in a report to council later this fall."