Here's when Kitsilano Pool will open for the summer

After a cold, wet start to spring delayed repairs, the cracks at Vancouver's Kitsilano Pool have been filled and a reopening date has been set.

The park board announced Friday that the "beloved" swimming spot will reopen on Sunday, June 4. While other outdoor pools opened May 20, Kitsilano Pool remained closed until there was a long enough stretch of warm weather to complete the needed repairs.

The park board recommends swimmers reserve their spots online in advance, saying "admission is not guaranteed" for people who drop in. Spots can be booked up to three days in advance.

The pool will open at 7 a.m. for lengths swim, with public swim starting at 9 a.m.

The popular saltwater pool with an ocean view was closed for all of June and almost all of July last summer while it underwent repairs to damage caused by a winter storm and king tide that battered the city's waterfront. After it opened, a lifeguard shortage prompted a few unexpected early closures.

Anyone planning to take a dip at Kits Pool or elsewhere may also want to familiarize themselves with a new park board policy that requires "appropriate swimwear" at civic facilities.