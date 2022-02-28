Here's what an association recommends to address B.C.'s real estate challenges

A B.C. association is calling for what it says are sweeping changes to address challenges in the province's real estate market.

On Monday, the B.C. Real Estate Association released 30 recommendations it says will help the overall housing market and supply issues as well as the transaction process and consumer protection.

"BCREA shares consumer and government concerns that current housing market conditions are untenable," said CEO Darlene Hyde in a news release.

"Our recommendations include long-term measures to create more housing options for British Columbians, as well as immediate steps to give consumers in the market today more peace of mind."

Some of those recommendations include introducing a "pre-offer period," requiring at least five days from when a property is first listed to give buyers time to research a property. During that time, offers won't be permitted.

The BCREA also recommends requiring that strata documents like bylaws, depreciation reports and contingency funds be made available in the property's listing. It also recommends property disclosure statements be made available when a property is listed.

The association said it's concerned by the province's plan to bring in a "cooling off period" in real estate transactions this year, which gives buyers a limited amount of time to change their minds and cancel the purchase with no or diminished legal consequences.

The BCREA said the decision to introduce the legislation, announced in November, was made without adequate consultation and could lead to unintended negative consequences, claiming it's been "ineffectual at best" in other jurisdictions.

"A 'cooling off period' is not the answer to alleviating the stresses consumers are currently facing in real estate transactions," Hyde said.

"It won’t stand the test of changing market conditions, regional market differences and doesn’t equally serve buyers and sellers. It also does nothing to address the root of B.C.’s housing affordability problem; namely, lack of supply."

In recent months, B.C. and the Lower Mainland in particular, has seen an especially tight real estate market due in part to low supply.

"Our listing inventory on MLS is less than half of what would be optimal to begin the year. As a result, hopeful homebuyers have limited choice in the market today," said Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver economist Keith Stewart earlier this month.

"This trend is causing fierce competition for a scarce number of homes for sale, which, in turn, increases prices."

In its report, the BCREA said prospective buyers outnumbered sellers three-to-one in March 2021, which was a peak in market activity. According to the association, that led to prices rising 30 per cent in some areas.

“Today’s record housing market is driven not by any single element. It’s the result of a combination of factors: rock-bottom interest rates, major shifts in lifestyle and work habits due to a global pandemic and record low inventories," said Larry Anderson, president of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board, in a statement responding to the BCREA's report.

"This is an issue of complex interdependencies in need of an equally well-formed strategy to resolve. If we are to achieve a long-term solution, we require a coordinated, collaborative approach, one that includes all stakeholders – regulators, Realtors, builders, and local governments – as equal partners."

Read the BCREA's full list of recommendations below.