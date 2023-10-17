Here's what advocates say is missing from the conversation about crime and public safety in B.C.
Police and politicians in B.C. have been sounding the alarm about a decline in public safety, pledging swift action so people feel safe in their communities. But advocates say the conversation has erased one of the most devastating – and deadly – types of violent crime.
On Oct. 13, a woman was killed in a home in Metro Vancouver in what police described as "an isolated incident between family members." The media release from homicide investigators identified the victim as well as the suspect, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
It did not say the suspect was the victim's husband. It did not say he was facing other intimate-partner-violence-related charges at the time of the alleged murder.
When officials talk about declining public safety, they talk about an increase in street disorder, random assaults, and often petty crimes perpetrated by so-called "repeat offenders" who are out on bail.
They don’t talk about the British Columbians who are victimized in their homes, about the violent crimes that primarily take place behind closed doors and are primarily perpetrated by men against women.
"We do have a certain kind of crime that is surging and we're not talking about it," says Angela Marie MacDougall, executive director of Battered Women's Support Services.
"It is really rendered invisible from the notion of public safety. It feels as if – and it is experienced as if – it is being suppressed in the conversations about public safety," she adds. "It's not isolated. And that is a failing of the notion of public safety, to treat this violence as individual experiences. Efforts to address it in a systemic way are actively undermined while it's being suppressed and treated as these one-offs."
Angela Marie MacDougall, executive director of Battered Women's Support Services, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
'NOT A PRIVATE MATTER'
Even though intimate partner violence is pervasive and pernicious, even though statistics and stories have shown how it too often escalates to extreme or lethal levels, even as countless women have seen their lives threatened or transformed by what's been called "everyday terrorism," it goes virtually unmentioned.
"It reflects this ongoing perception of this being a private matter not a matter of public health and safety that is resulting in the death of women across B.C. and across Canada," Amy FitzGerald, the executive director of the B.C. Society for Transition Houses, says.
"Intimate partner violence is not a private matter. It's a public health and safety matter and an epidemic that requires significant financial investment and systemic change to address it."
Advocates hold a vigil for women murdered in alleged domestic violence incidents in 2022.
So why are police seemingly so reluctant to publicize domestic violence cases the way they routinely do for petty property crimes and random attacks?
In B.C.'s largest city, the Vancouver Police Department says information that a particular incident or crime is a case of intimate partner violence would only be released in "exceptional circumstances."
Spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison, in an emailed statement, says the decision is a result of the need to ensure victim safety, protect families' privacy, ensure the integrity of an ongoing prosecution and to avoid "unnecessary embarrassment."
Advocates don't buy it – and another policing agency from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has taken a vastly different approach, one that seemingly balances privacy concerns with the need to keep this prevalent public safety threat out of the shadows.
INCREASE IN REPORTED CASES
Organizations like the ones led by MacDougall and FitzGerald have seen a steadily increasing number of reports and requests for support along with an alarming increase in the severity of violence in recent years.
According to national data, only one in five of these crimes gets reported to police. Even so, the number of police reports rose across the country every year between 2015 and 2021.
Police departments do not provide statistics that illuminate the relationship between a victim and the accused. There is no public data that shows the number of assaults, for example, that are cases of intimate partner violence. The same is true for sexual assaults, attempted murders and homicides.
But it is information they can track and could release.
For example, in its annual report on public safety indicators for 2020, the Vancouver Police Department said the amount of domestic violence being reported in the city was unprecedented.
"Intimate partner violence is at an all-time high," the report, issued in February of 2021, said.
"These files are very time-consuming for patrol officers, often consuming an entire shift."
That was the last time it was mentioned by the department in any of its quarterly or annual reports.
A 'STAGGERING PERCENTAGE'
The BC Prosecution Service began releasing statistics about intimate partner violence files in its annual report last year, shedding light on the number of reports they receive from police recommending criminal charges in these cases.
For the past five years, one in five reports submitted to Crown counsel has been an intimate partner violence file. In terms of the actual number of files, the five-year average is 13,221 – which works out to 36 per day if spread across 365 days, according to the 2022/2023 report.
LINK:
In British Columbia, these files are classified as "K" files if the investigation reveals the victim and accused are or have been in an "ongoing close and personal or intimate relationship," according to BCPS policy.
"Intimate partner violence is different from many other crimes," the policy says, explaining why they are flagged separately.
"It is prevalent in all sectors of society," the policy continues, adding "the degree of violence can be extreme, with one in five homicides in Canada involving the killing of an intimate partner."
"K" files run the gamut of violent crimes, from uttering threats to sexual assault to first-degree murder, but also include other offences like property crimes and breaches of court-ordered conditions.
In the past two years, the proportion of intimate partner violence files reviewed by prosecutors has crept up to 22 per cent, according to the BCPS report.
The proportion gets even more pronounced when looking at crimes against the person, which is the term used to describe violent crimes.
Intimate partner violence files make up 44 per cent of these files, a rate which has remained steady over the past five years.
"That's a staggering, staggering percentage," MacDougall said, pointing out that the majority of these crimes go unreported to police and that the number handled by the prosecution service offers a glimpse at "the sheer volume of intimate partner violence."
NAMING THE VIOLENCE
On Sept. 16, police in Abbotsford responded to a stabbing at a home in the city. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and the suspect was reported to have serious, self-inflicted wounds.
In an initial media release, authorities said the incident was "targeted" and there was no risk to public safety.
But what came next is something advocates like MacDougall and FitzGerald say was a rare and bold move by a police spokesperson when announcing charges and naming the accused.
"The investigation also uncovered the event to result from intimate partner violence, calling attention to the often serious level of violence unfortunately present in some relationships," Const. Art Stele wrote.
"AbbyPD is steadfast and committed to protecting and supporting victims of intimate partner violence and will continue to work tirelessly on that front."
Stele told CTV News that the decision to release this information was deliberate, and was done in consultation with Crown and with consideration of any potential impact on the victim and the criminal case.
"We just wanted to make sure that the public is aware that there are, unfortunately, some relationships in which people are suffering under this kind of abuse and that they do need to have a voice, have support – not just by the police department, but from friends, family, coworkers, and the public," he said.
"When it is available and wouldn't interfere with any future trauma or investigation, then I do see ourselves as a department opening up more communication on this issue, mentioning and naming of what type of violence we are we are seeing."
THE PROBLEM WITH VAGUE COMMUNICATIONS
Both MacDougall and FitzGerald say the decision out of Abbotsford was a departure from the way police departments usually provide information on these cases and point to news releases about domestic murder-suicides as being particularly frustrating and egregious examples of how vague communications from law enforcement make intimate partner violence invisible.
"The fact that Abbotsford highlighted the prevalence and severity of intimate partner violence is simply reflecting the reality today for many women and girls," FitzGerald said.
"We still have a world where women are being murdered by their male partners at an alarming rate. And that's just a reality."
In July of 2022, homicide investigators announced that they were looking for an "armed and dangerous" suspect named Eric Shestalo after two women were killed at a home in Chilliwack.
"At this time, it is believed Shestalo was known to the victims and the shooting was targeted," the initial news release said.
Five days after the murders, Shestalo was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot injury, according to a media release from the RCMP, which also identified the victims.
"The suspect and victims were known to each other," it said.
"The victims of this tragic event are 43-year-old Amber Culley and 49-year-old Mimi Kates."
Mimi Kates and Amber Culley are pictured.
What police didn’t say was that Shestalo was supposed to be in court the same day as the killings facing multiple charges of assault and uttering threats to cause bodily harm. That the women were both victims of abuse by Shestalo was something that family members revealed, hoping that they raise some awareness of the devastating impacts of intimate partner abuse.
This case shows a pattern, according to FitzGerald.
"You start seeing family members stepping forward and saying, enough is enough," she said.
"They just feel like their loved ones have disappeared, and nobody really has been held responsible for it, and that there's been no recognition by society of the severity of this violence."
EXCEPTIONAL CIRCUMSTANCES?
The Vancouver Police Department, according to Addison, has no plans to follow Abbotsford's lead and be explicit when a crime is an act of intimate partner violence.
"Unless there are exceptional circumstances, we won’t consider releasing information that could identify a victim of intimate-partner violence, place a victim at further risk of harm, or act as a barrier to that victim, or other victims, coming forward in the future," Addison said in an email.
Asked what would constitute an exceptional circumstance, Addison did not answer, saying "it is difficult to speak in hypotheticals." He also did not respond to questions about why the relationship between the victim and the accused was not revealed in a particular homicide case in the city, which is classified as a "K" file.
He did, however, elaborate on why the department will sometimes say what the relationship was between a victim and a suspect and why they choose not to do so in cases of intimate partner violence.
"Given that there have been a number of high-profile violent stranger attacks that have caused a great deal of public concern and media interest in Vancouver, we typically inform people if a suspect and victim were strangers or if they knew each other," he said in an email.
"However, naming a person charged in a case of intimate partner violence will indirectly identify the victim in almost every case. We believe that is a breach of the victim’s privacy. It could also cause unnecessary embarrassment to a victim, put a person at risk of repeated violence, and be a barrier to other IPV victims seeking help, especially if they believe the police may disclose their personal information."
He noted that intimate partner violence is "vastly" underreported, citing that as a reason not to inform the public about these cases in all but exceptional circumstances.
Sgt. Steve Addison of the Vancouver Police Department speaks to reporters on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, following a weekend of violent incidents in the city.
Advocates say this is a disappointing response, pointing to the fact that there is no policy that prevents or prohibits this information from being shared – and arguing victims should be the ones making the decisions about what information they want to be released or withheld.
"Whatever reason that police have for the way that they do report on intimate partner violence, as well as femicides or killings … what they actively do is suppress it by diminishing and, quite frankly, discounting the violence," MacDougall says.
'NOT A POLICY PRIORITY'
The provincial government, like police, centres a certain kind of crime and criminal in the discussion on public safety.
Concerns over random stranger attacks, street disorder and so-called repeat offenders prompted a range of responses from the province, including an in-depth study that led to the development of an action plan and significant funding to implement it.
David Eby's mandate letters to his cabinet lists "safer communities" as one of his top priorities as premier.
"To address concerns about public safety, both for the people struggling with mental health and addiction on our streets, as well as the feeling that downtown centres are not as safe as they were before the pandemic, we will work with our partners at all levels of government, the justice and health care systems, the non-profit sector, and community leaders to find solutions for this complex challenge facing our province," he wrote in December of 2022.
MacDougall notes that the premier's letters to the minister of public safety, the attorney general, and the parliamentary secretary for gender equity do not mention intimate partner violence, which she says shows that the province is not paying sufficient attention to this issue.
"Intimate partner violence is not a policy priority. If an issue is not a policy priority, then it literally does not get attention," MacDougall says.
The B.C. budget allocates $462 million to spending on public safety, much of which is earmarked to implement the Safer Communities Action Plan.
That plan outlines the steps the province is taking or plans to take to address "a rise in repeat violent offending" in the province. It includes the creation of new teams of police, prosecutors and probation officers dedicated to handling repeat offenders.
Responding to the rise in intimate partner violence is not part of this plan and is not mentioned anywhere in it, and FitzGerald notes that the phrases "intimate partner violence," "domestic violence" or "family violence" can’t be found anywhere in the budget documents.
The omission is both glaring and galling considering the scale of the problem, according to FitzGerald.
"If you had this many people being the victims of other types of crimes we would have a task force overnight, full-time dedicated prosecutors, full-time dedicated courts," she said.
"It would be a complete all hands on deck."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau calls report of Gaza hospital blast 'horrific' and 'unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the news coming out of Gaza on Tuesday was 'horrific and absolutely unacceptable' after the Gaza Health Ministry reported that hundreds have been killed in a blast at a Gaza City hospital.
After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region
A massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter Tuesday, killing hundreds of people, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military blamed a rocket misfired by other Palestinian militants.
Alberta school trustee claimed 'the Holy Spirit' told her to post Pride flag, Nazis swastika meme
"Do it, go for it," is what a Red Deer school trustee says "the Holy Spirit" told her to do before she posted a meme that likens the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.
Canadian government 'actively examining' options to crack down on short-term rentals: Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is 'actively' exploring options to help provinces return short-term rentals to the long-term rental market and increase housing stock across the county.
UN human rights lead warns of 'consequences' for breaching humanitarian law amid Israel-Hamas war
There will be consequences if all actors in the Israel-Hamas war do not respect international human rights law, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk is warning, amid concerns about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.
OPINION What should you do after receiving an inheritance? Financial expert weighs in
If you recently received an inheritance, or expect to collect one soon, it's important that you make the most of any extra money, especially in today's rapidly changing economic landscape. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some helpful tips on what to do after receiving an inheritance.
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach numbers not seen since last winter
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada as a wave of autumn infections sweeps the population, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Manitoba man found not criminally responsible for killing parents, attacking hospital worker
A Winnipeg woman who suffered life-threatening injuries after her coworker stabbed her more than a dozen times told a judge she is haunted by the attack and fears being in public nearly two years later.
Lack of menopause support in Canada costs working women $3.3B in lost income each year: study
According to a new study by the Menopause Foundation of Canada (MFC), working women’s unmanaged menopause symptoms cost Canadian employers $237 million in lost productivity and costs women $3.3 billion in lost income each year as a result of them working reduced work hours or leaving the workforce.
Vancouver Island
-
Former B.C. mining CEO fined $30K for environmental violations
The former chief executive of a defunct British Columbia mining company has been ordered to pay $30,000 in fines and victim surcharges after he was found guilty of 13 counts of environmental violations related to prohibited waste discharges in northwestern B.C.
-
Wind, rain warnings issued for Vancouver Island, coastal B.C.
Forecasters in coastal British Columbia are warning the public to avoid fast-flowing rivers as the region braces for high winds and up to 200 millimetres of rain on parts of Vancouver Island, the central coast and Haida Gwaii.
-
Nanaimo RCMP seek alleged hit-and-run driver
Mounties in Nanaimo are appealing to the public to help find a hit-and-run driver who allegedly damaged a parked car before leaving the scene.
Calgary
-
Calgary approves public transit safety strategy, pending budget's green light
A public transit safety strategy for Calgary was unanimously approved by city council on Tuesday, amid ongoing concern over crime along our train lines and bus routes.
-
Court documents reveal connection between missing Calgary woman and alleged kidnapper and rapist
As court documents in the case against an alleged kidnapper and rapist continue to be unsealed, a connection to a missing woman has come to light.
-
Search for missing assault victim continues; police believe she has serious injuries
Police cannot identify or locate a woman who sought help near Calgary's Telus Spark and then disappeared.
Edmonton
-
Alberta school trustee claimed 'the Holy Spirit' told her to post Pride flag, Nazis swastika meme
"Do it, go for it," is what a Red Deer school trustee says "the Holy Spirit" told her to do before she posted a meme that likens the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.
-
CPP board says Alberta pension exit consults are biased, manipulative
The board of the Canada Pension Plan says Alberta's consultation with its citizens on quitting the CPP is not a straightforward fact-finding exercise but rather a biased manipulation of public opinion.
-
Hate crimes unit investigating anti-Palestinian, anti-Muslim comments in Edmonton
Edmonton police's hate crimes unit is investigating two incidents in Edmonton since Sunday.
Toronto
-
Thousands gather outside Israeli consulate in Toronto to condemn deadly Gaza hospital blast
Thousands of demonstrators have gathered outside the Israeli consulate in downtown Toronto, denouncing a massive explosion at a Gaza City hospital that killed hundreds of people on Tuesday.
-
Toronto high school digs up 100-year-old time capsule
Students at a Toronto high school are getting a lesson in what life was like in the city 100 years ago.
-
After appealing conviction in death of disabled daughter, Ontario mother begins new murder trial in Toronto
Nearly a decade after Cindy Ali was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of her severely disabled 16-year-old daughter, the Ontario mother has one more chance to clear her name as she goes to trial — for the second time — in Toronto this week.
Montreal
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters in Montreal denounce deadly bombing at Gaza hospital
A large group voicing support for Palestinians held a protest in Montreal Tuesday afternoon just hours after a bombing at a hospital in Gaza City killed more than 500 people.
-
Quebec tuition hike plan criticized by business community, federal ministers in Ottawa
Quebec's plan to charge higher tuition fees for non-Quebec university students is being criticized by members of the business community and politicians in Ottawa.
-
'It was hard to stay away': Why this Montreal rabbi went to Israel amid the war
Adam Scheier, the rabbi for Montreal's Congregation Shaar Hashomayim has decided to leave Canada and is now in Israel to bear witness to ongoing war.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man found not criminally responsible for killing parents, attacking hospital worker
A Winnipeg woman who suffered life-threatening injuries after her coworker stabbed her more than a dozen times told a judge she is haunted by the attack and fears being in public nearly two years later.
-
Proposed name change for section of former Bishop Grandin Boulevard rejected by EPC
The mayor's inner circle has voted to reject a proposal to rename a section of Abinojii Mikanah, formerly Bishop Grandin Boulevard, following fierce outcry from First Nation leadership.
-
Shooting in Exchange District sends youth to hospital: police
Two groups of people were victimized by suspects driving a white van and firing shots with a handgun in what police believe were random attacks that has left one youth in hospital.
Saskatoon
-
'It's tragic': Saskatoon area semi crash leaves family of four dead
A prominent Saskatoon business leader and his family have been identified as the victims in a highway crash near Aberdeen, Sask. on Sunday.
-
Sexual assault centres barred from classrooms under new Sask. pronoun rules
As part of new provincial rules controlling children’s use of preferred pronouns in school, third party sexual education organizations are barred from the classroom.
-
'The ripple effect': Sask. nurses' union concerned as mental health beds close in P.A. hospital
More than a dozen adult mental health beds at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert have closed because of challenges recruiting psychiatrists, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
Regina
-
Over 100 gender diverse students and supporters protest at legislative building
Over 100 gender diverse students and their supporters marched on the legislative building for a province wide day of protest on Tuesday.
-
Regina police address safety concerns following tense protests
A rally for Palestine on Sunday saw an impressive turnout. However, there were some tense moments, thanks to the appearance of a counter protest.
-
Regina tent encampment fire injures 1, crews investigating cause
A fire at a Regina tent encampment has sent one person to hospital, according to the city’s fire department.
Atlantic
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Dartmouth homicide
Police in Halifax say they have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing in Dartmouth, N.S.
-
Parts of Cape Breton pick up over 100 mm of rain; yet another rainy weekend ahead for Maritimes
More bad weather is heading for the Maritimes this weekend.
-
N.B. family copes with the loss of their barn and childhood home in fire
The Degenhardt family are not only dealing with the loss of the heart and soul of their business, they’re coping with a sentimental loss too.
London
-
'I just felt this urge to crash into them': Accused in London, Ont. truck attack shows remorse for actions that killed four people
Nathaniel Veltman returned to testify in his own defence Tuesday for the fourth straight day in a Windsor, Ont. courtroom where he expressed remorse for his actions, and the prosecution officially began its cross examination.
-
High praise from mayor for what will be London, Ont.’s two tallest buildings
On Tuesday, council approved rezoning the northwest corner of King Street and Ridout Street for a pair of mixed-use skyscrapers that will rise 53-storeys and 43-storeys.
-
'It is a mess': Sarnia, Ont. mayor considers next steps after councillor’s outburst leads to early end for council meeting
A Sarnia city council meeting ended abruptly Monday afternoon after Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley and Coun. Bill Dennis became engaged in a heated exchange, which included personal attacks.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police investigating animal abuse claims as video circulates online
Police in Kirkland Lake, Ont., confirmed Tuesday they are investigating reports of animal abuse in the community.
-
Second man convicted of killing a Sudbury cop granted day parole
Parole documents obtained by CTV News confirm convicted Sudbury cop killer Peter Pennett, 58, has been granted day parole as of Oct. 6 – one day shy of the 30th anniversary of the killing of Const. Joe MacDonald.
-
Grieving Sault mother continues to push for justice for her daughter
Shirley Marshall is still trying to process her grief in the wake of her daughter's death. Taylor Marshall, 22, was found dead in her home on Sept. 7, the victim of what the Sault police called a random attack.
Kitchener
-
A Better Tent City land use agreement extended to 2025
It’s good news for the tiny home community's 50 residents – including one who's ready to move on.
-
Cambridge woman recounts evacuation flight from Israel
A woman living in Cambridge is back in the community after she was evacuated from Israel this week
-
Police investigating after cat shot with pellet gun
Ontario Provincial Police are appealing for tips from the public after a cat in Simcoe was shot with a pellet gun.