Here's the first look at this year's PNE prize home

This year marks the 90th anniversary of the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) prize home draw.

In the West Latimer area of Langley Township you’ll find this year’s coveted prize: a nearly 3,500 square-foot newly built home worth more than $2.35 million.

And it could be yours—if the one in 850,000 odds are in your favour.

The three-storey home features four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a media room and a two-bedroom basement suite.

There are fancy new appliances, EV chargers in the garage, and lots of green space in the back.

“It’s really a beautifully decored home and place you can really just walk into and settle in,” said PNE president and CEO, Shelley Frost.

“You get everything that comes with this home, all the decor, the furniture, everything.”

Local builders Miracon Developments said they’re excited for whomever gets to call this home.

“Anybody who wins it, it's really an amazing home,” said Ron Enns.

“Not only the views of the back where there's green space, a lot of green space in the back, so you have no neighbours in the back and this beautiful view of the North Shore mountains."

The best room in the house?

According to the guy who built it: the kitchen.

“It is absolutely amazing, the features of the kitchen but also this is where memories get made,” Enns explained.

The 2024 house is a far cry from the first PNE prize home 90 years ago.

Back in 1934, ticket holders were vying for “The Ideal Bungalow,” around 800 square feet and worth $5,000 at the time — or around $110,000 today.

Nearly a century later, the lottery is still going strong.

Tickets for the PNE prize home lottery are on sale now. The draw is on Sept. 9, 2024.